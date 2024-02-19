Cowboys Micah Parsons Name-Drops 2 Super Bowl Champ Free-Agent Targets

When it comes to what the Cowboys will need heading into a critical 2024 season there’s no question that some defensive upgrades are in store. Mike Zimmer is in replacing Dan Quinn as coordinator, but the team has a pretty big hole at linebacker, especially if Leighton Vander Esch does not return. But they’ll also need to beef up the defensive line, and for star edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Cowboys should look to the Super Bowl champ Chiefs for help.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith this weekend, Parsons indicated that the Cowboys had to get a linebacker, but they also must get bigger and better on the defensive front.

Play

“Look at every team that was in that final four,” Parsons said, via NFL.com. “Who did they have? Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. (Nick) Bolton, and they came along. We need to get another bigger linebacker. And I said we need to get a super, 330 (pound) nasty interior [lineman].”

Chris Jones a Cowboys Free Agent Target?

And yes, Parsons had a name in mind—Chris Jones of the Chiefs, the versatile big man who helped Kansas City control the line of scrimmage throughout the playoffs and in the Super Bowl. Jones is a unique talent, of course, and would be expensive for a team like Dallas, which does not have much cap space this offseason, to acquire.

But Parsons also cited veteran Mike Pennel, a 330-pounder whom the Chiefs signed to their practice squad and was forced into a starting role because of injuries. Pennel had six tackles, including one for a loss, and generally clogged up the middle of the 49ers’ line. He’s a free agent this offseason.

“I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, ‘My God’,” Parsons said. “And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

Indeed, Odighizuwa is the Cowboys’ best defensive lineman but weighs in at a relative light 280 pounds. The Cowboys do have a 330-pounder on the defensive line, 2023 first-round draft pick Mazi Smith, but he was a massive disappointment as a rookie. He played 308 snaps last season and logged a Pro Football Focus grade of 47.2, 113th out of 130 defensive linemen.

Cowboys Micah Parsons Due an (Expensive) Extension

As for Parsons’ offseason, he is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Cowboys, though it is likely the team will focus on getting new deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb first.

Parsons is signed for 2024 at just under $3 million, and would certainly have his fifth-year option picked up. But Spotrac projects him signing a four-year deal worth $102 million, which might be a bit undervalued. PFF rated Parsons with a 92.4 grade in 2023, No. 2 among all edge rushers.

“If they call my number and say ‘Hey, we ready,’ we’re ready, but if not, I’m going to put another Pro Bowl year,” Parsons said. “It only gets more expensive.”