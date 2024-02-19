Ex-Ravens LB Slams Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: ‘So Damn Sensitive’

Micah Parsons may be the Dallas Cowboys’ best player, but one analyst is saying he’s got a long way to go to help his team. Parsons has upped his production in each of his three seasons, but Bart Scott believes he has work to do away from football.

On the February 19 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker bluntly called out Parsons. Referencing the attitude that his former teammates Ray Lewis and Ed Reed brought to the game, Scott went after the Cowboys linebacker.

“He’s lacking leadership,” Scott said. “He doesn’t understand what winning in this league is all about. Is he a great player? Yes, but just because you’re a great player doesn’t mean you’re a great leader… He needs to go to a leadership school and learn how to lead by example, quit talking so much and being so damn sensitive.”

Bart Scott is making the most of his appearance on "Get Up" this a.m., taking aim at Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as "the most sensitive guy I've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/dZTvVAthAz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2024

Parsons has consistently spoken his mind when given the opportunity. While that’s sometimes galvanizing, it also prompts statements like the one Scott put out.

On top of the above quote, the former Raven gave Parsons instructions.

“He’s the most sensitive guy I’ve ever seen,” Scott said. “He responds to everything. Get off social media, quit tweeting, quit talking about responding, and go about your business… That’s how you change the culture.”

Parsons Calls on Dallas to Add Linebacker

While Scott is taking aim at Parsons, his ESPN coworker Stephen A. Smith recently chatted with Parsons about the Cowboys. Of all the comments, his desire for a interior defensive lineman is maybe the most noteworthy.

The 24-year-old has been a hybrid linebacker who doubles as a edge-rusher, but he wants help on the interior. His praise for Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones makes it clear that he’s the type of player Parsons wants.

“I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, ‘My God’,” Parsons said. “And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

It’s easier said than done to get a player of that quality. But maybe Parsons’ call to arms will help.

Patriots DT Linked to Cowboys Trade

While Jones may not be possible, New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Heavy recently broke down Godchaux as an option after Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the DT as a trade option.

Godchaux has seven years of experience and has been a consistent starter for the Patriots, starting 50 of 51 possible games. During that span, he’s totaled 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss.

That’s a considerable drop-off from Jones’ production, but Godchaux would still be a solid addition. Dallas may not be able to be picky this offseason, especially considering that they are tight on salary cap space.

As thing stand, the Cowboys are projected to have $570,000 in cap space for 2024 according to Spotrac.