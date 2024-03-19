Cowboys 5-Time Pro Bowler Predicted to Bolt for Raiders

It has not been the most exciting start to NFL free agency for Dallas Cowboys fans hoping the team would make a big splash. The majority of moves involving the Cowboys have involved veterans leaving Dallas.

Additional exits could be on the way if Dallas continues the franchise’s frugal ways as the team attempts to prepare for lucrative contract extensions for some of their stars. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin offered predictions for some of the top remaining free agents.

The NFL analyst predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders will land Stephon Gilmore. Benjamin believes the Raiders will be willing to pay Gilmore a more lucrative salary than the Cowboys.

“The former All-Pro cover man could still be in play for a Dallas Cowboys encore, but Antonio Pierce has a bigger need at the position in Las Vegas, where the defensively minded Raiders can also offer more money,” Benjamin noted in a March 18, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL free agent matchmaker: Ryan Tannehill to Broncos, Odell Beckham Jr. to Jets, other big-name fits.” “Working at the back end of a unit with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins also has its draws.”

Cowboys Rumors: Stephon Gilmore’s Market Value Is Projected to be $11 Million in NFL Free Agency

Las Vegas has already made a big splash this offseason by signing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The Raiders would be keeping this momentum going if the team makes a run at the corner.

Gilmore is coming off a two-year, $20 million contract the defender played on last season in Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowler had a $9.9 million cap hit in 2023. Spotrac projects Gilmore’s market value to be a one-year, $11.1 million contract.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Attempting to Re-Sign Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore posted 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections and 2 interceptions while starting in all 17 games last season. The Cowboys have been linked to an interest in re-signing Gilmore. Dallas has already re-signed Jourdan Lewis, returns DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs is also slated to play after missing all of 2023.

Gilmore earned a 74.4 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, down from the 79.1 the corner received in 2022. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that the Cowboys are attempting to re-sign Gilmore.

“He has a decision to make, as all free agents do, but the Cowboys are still very much in on trying to keep Stephon Gilmore,” Walker said in a March 14 message on X.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Re-Signed Running Back Rico Dowdle

Dallas has lost several key players in free agency, but the team also re-signed a few veterans. It remains to be seen who will replace Tony Pollard as the team’s starting running back in 2024.

Dallas re-signed running back Rico Dowdle who could once again have a role in the backfield next season. More moves are expected to be on the horizon at the position for the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have kept Rico Dowdle on a one-year deal,” ESPN’s Todd Archer remarked in a March 18 message on X. “With 89 carries for 361 yards, he is their leading returning rusher with Tony Pollard off to Tennessee. Look for the Cowboys to continue to look for RB help with veterans or the draft.”