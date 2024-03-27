Cowboys Could Target Controversial 11-TD Former All-Pro

It’s been a long, injury-plagued and ugly stretch of years since Kareem Hunt was the NFL’s leader in rushing yards and an All-Pro selection. That was his first season, back in Kansas City, when things looked bright for the third-round pick out of Toledo. Hunt’s career, though, took an ugly turn with a suspension, a move to the Browns, an injury, and a failed trade request. As free agents go, he’s not exactly a frontline guy, but for the bargain-hunting Cowboys, this is what’s left at the bottom of the barrel.

Hunt has never been as good as he was in his first year with the Chiefs, but he did carve out a solid career in Cleveland and last year, when he was unable to get a contract to start the year, the Browns called him back onto the roster after Nick Chubb got hurt.

Hunt ran for 411 yards on 135 carries, an unimpressive 3.0 yards per carry. But he did score a total of 11 touchdowns in Cleveland last year, nine on the ground during the regular season, another rushing TD in the playoff loss to Houston and a receiving score in that game, too. For a Cowboys teams that struggled in short-yard situations last year, that’s one of the attractions to adding Hunt.

Kareem Hunt an ‘Ideal Fit’?

At Yardbarker, they’re pitching Hunt as a potential addition to the Cowboys offense, and there is some sense to it. As reporter Aaron Becker notes, “Hunt seems like an ideal fit. The 28-year-old was a touchdown magnet in 2023, finding the endzone nine times in 15 games.

“The Browns will unlikely bring him back after signing running backs D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Hunt would help the Cowboys return to a physical run attack in his third stop since entering the league in 2017.”

Of course, the problem with Hunt goes beyond his yards-per-carry or his short-yardage efficiency. In his second season, back in 2018, Hunt was released abruptly by the Chiefs after a video emerged from the previous February, showing Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her.

In the video, the woman assaulted Hunt first and thus, no criminal charges were brought against him. But he was suspended for eight games and while the Browns signed him, no other team has been willing to take him on. Hunt made a trade request in 2021, which was declined, and was unable to sign as a free agent at this time last year.

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys ‘Not Done’ With Adding RBs

But again, the Cowboys are a bit desperate for running back depth at this point. Of the Top 150 free agents available on the market, there are only three running backs on the list—ex-Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, former Chiefs back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and former Vikings Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook—who are still available.

While the Cowboys are expected to add a running back in the upcoming NFL draft, it would make sense to add a veteran to the mix, too. There are options, for sure.

Coach Mike McCarthy, speaking from the league meetings in Orlando, told reporters, ““We’re not done with that room.”