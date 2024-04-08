Hated NFC Rival Could ‘Stick it’ to Cowboys With Ex-Star’s Signing

It is a fairly significant surprise that, four weeks after the opening of NFL free agency, Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still somehow unsigned. Few players have as sterling a resume as a defensive back as Gilmore, who has five Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl ring and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his credit.

Gilmore is 33 and has 12 years of NFL wear and tear on him, which includes a shoulder injury that he tried to play through back in January. He subsequently had surgery on the shoulder, though he should be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Despite all that, Gilmore has shown he can still be a shutdown corner. He allowed a passer rating of 82.7 when balls were thrown his way, which is the highest of his career but still a dependable number for a starting corner. As a team, the Cowboys allowed an 84.3 passer rating, which was ninth-best in the NFL.

But Gilmore remains a free agent. At Bleacher Report, though, they’re advocating for that to change, and in the worst way possible for the Cowboys—with Gilmore going to the hated NFC East rival Eagles.

Stephon Gilmore Could Help Eagles, 49ers

Signing Gilmore as a dig at the Cowboys was one of the prime benefits for the Eagles, according to writer Matt Holder. Here’s how he sees the signing from the Eagles’ perspective:

“As if the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry doesn’t have enough drama already! Beyond sticking it to their division rivals, cornerback was a weak spot for the Eagles last year as Darius Slay battled injuries and James Bradberry showed signs of regression.

“While signing Gilmore won’t make the position group any younger, he’d give Philadelphia another veteran option to turn to in case Slay struggles to stay healthy again or Bradberry doesn’t return to his 2022 form.”

It would be ideal if Gilmore found a home in the AFC among the many teams that need a cornerback. The Raiders would be ideal, a team that could use Gilmore and will not be facing the Cowboys in 2024.

The other team Holder has potentially landing Gilmore is only slightly more offensive than the Eagles, though—the 49ers, where Gilmore could presumably chase the Super Bowl ring he was not able to get in Dallas.

Cowboys Set With Starting CBs

Of course, Gilmore would be welcomed back to Dallas by fans and coaches alike, except that it appears that the Cowboys have no plans to bring him back. Third-year corner Daron Bland’s breakthrough season and the impending return of Trevon Diggs from his ACL injury likely will fill the starting roles at the corners in Dallas, though the team certainly could use some depth at the position.

Gilmore will be a bargain for whomever winds up signing him.

He is coming off a contract in which he earned $20 million over two years, originally signed by the Colts in 2022. According to Spotrac, he has a market value of $11.4 million on a one-year deal.

Given his age, that makes some sense. Pro Football Focus projects a Gilmore deal at one year, $10 million. The site summed up his free-agent credentials:

“Gilmore’s trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football, and he hasn’t skipped a beat at any point as he’s moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition.”