Cowboys Tabbed ‘Best Fit’ for Reunion With 5-Time Pro Bowler

As it turned out, the acquisition of Stephon Gilmore last spring was ideal for the Cowboys, because he stepped into the top corner’s role once Trevon Diggs was injured in Week 2 and the guy who bumped up into the opposite starting job, DaRon Bland, had a breakout year, establishing himself as a starter going forward.

Assuming Diggs is healthy in 2024, the penny-pinching Cowboys might not find themselves in need of another corner. Still, even at 33, Gilmore was excellent last year, and having depth, talent and continuity in the defensive backfield would not be a bad thing.

Gilmore is still a free agent and with free-agent money drying up around the league, he could be a bargain. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All Pro in 12 NFL seasons, after all.

The Cowboys like Gilmore, obviously. And they like bargains. Owner Jerry Jones has made clear early in free agency that he is not going to spend big on this roster.

That could make them a match for bringing back Gilmore as part of a DB rotation. At Bleacher Report, they’re seeing the possibility of a Cowboys-Gilmore reunion as a “best fit” for the veteran.

Cowboys Should Be Cautious of DaRon Bland Breakout

In an article this week titled, “Best Fits for NFL’s Most Intriguing Available 2024 Free Agents,” B/R’s David Kenyon wrote that the Cowboys and Gilmore should run it back:

“The veteran cornerback has been consistently great at each stop, most recently for the Dallas Cowboys. He yielded 6.9 yards per target and a passer rating of only 82.7 in 2023, ending the season with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.

“Dallas should consider keeping him, although the return of Trevon Diggs after DaRon Bland’s breakout year complicates that picture.”

One of the big questions the Cowboys will have entering 2024 is Bland himself, and whether his stellar showing last year will repeat itself. He landed an 89.5 season grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 2 among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

But that was built largely on the strength of an incredible run in the first 12 weeks of the year, which included five interceptions returned for touchdowns. He tailed off in coverage late in the year and in the playoffs.

Bland was a fifth-round pick in 2022, without a deep pedigree as a star corner, so the question of whether his 2023 performance is repeatable should make the Cowboys cautious.

Stephon Gilmore Still a Reliable Veteran

There is no reason to be cautious about Gilmore, though. He is coming off a contract in which he earned $20 million over two years, originally signed by the Colts. According to Spotrac, he has a market value of $11.4 million on a one-year deal.

Given his age, that makes some sense. But given the state of the market, he could wind up having to sign on a discount deal with a contender. The rival 49ers are a potential suitor.

Pro Football Focus projects a Gilmore deal at one year, $10 million. The site summed up his free-agent credentials:

“Gilmore’s trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football, and he hasn’t skipped a beat at any point as he’s moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition.”