Mavericks’ Trade Proposal Ditches Maxi Kleber, No. 10 Pick for All-Star Center

There’s no doubt that changes are coming for the Dallas Mavericks this summer. The team underachieved after acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of this season’s trade deadline, mostly due to the lack of support surrounding him and Luka Doncic.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would help both Dallas and the Cleveland Cavaliers moving forward.

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock and No. 10 pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro

Buckley’s proposal would help the Mavs improve on the defensive end, where they ranked 25th in defensive rating this year. It was certainly a prominent reason for their late-seasons struggles, even after adding the All-Star, Irving.

“In this deal, it would. Allen is an elite paint protector, and Okoro is an on-ball pest,” Buckley wrote. “Slot Josh Green alongside these two, Irving and Doncic, and Dallas might have the two-way balance it needs to climb the Western Conference ladder.”

Like Buckley pointed out, Allen, who was named an All-Star in 2022, would provide much needed stability at the center position.

The addition of Kleber and Bullock would give Cleveland an extra scoring punch from distance. They could certainly use it after looking lost offensively in their first-round series against the New York Knicks.

“Since Kleber and Bullock are 30-something non-stars, the Cavs also squeeze the No. 10 pick into this deal,” he continued. “Given all the draft assets they gave up for Mitchell, they need the selection, regardless whether they’d plan on keeping it for themselves or sending it out in a separate swap for more instant-impact talent.”

Mavs ‘Expected to Explore’ Trades Involving No. 10 Pick

Dallas’ 2023 first-round pick being involved in the mock trade aligns with reports that the front office will look to trade it in order to strengthen the roster.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer broke the story last week, explaining that the Mavs are “expected to explore the market” for a potential trade involving the No. 10 pick this summer.

“There are other teams rival executives are already pinning as potential trade candidates,” Fischer wrote. “Dallas avoided disaster by landing its top-10 protected pick at the No. 10 spot, and the Mavericks are certainly expected to explore the market for that selection in hopes of adding to their All-Star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the latter of which will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.”

The Mavs are certainly in more of a win now mode, meaning that the idea of moving the pick in exchange for some reliable players is more than appealing.

Defense and Rebounding Are a Top Priority for Mavs’ Nico Harrison

Allen and Okoro certainly fit the description of what Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is looking to add this summer, defense and rebounding.

Harrison explained his goal to strengthen the two areas, when speaking to reporters at his exit interview last month.

“I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding,” Harrison said via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “That’s going to be addressed.”