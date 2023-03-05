Devin Booker Sounds Off on Mavs’ Luka Doncic After Fiery Altercation

The ending to the Dallas Mavericks‘ matchup with the Phoenix Suns was a fiery one. After Mavs star Luka Doncic failed to convert a layup to tie the game in the final seconds, he and Suns guard Devin Booker got into a heated altercation.

Booker sat down with the press after his team’s 130-126 win over the Mavs. Of course, he was immediately asked what Doncic had said to him during the skirmish.

“I’m not here to tattletale. I mean, I was talking to the ref,” Booker replied via WFAA’s Cameron Cox. “He said something to me first and I responded. You guys (media) say you don’t want everyone to be friendly-friendly, there you go.”

Booker was then asked if he believes the exchange stemmed back to last season’s playoffs, where Dallas eliminated his Suns.

“Yeah, I mean it’s just two competitors going at it. Like I just said, everyone speaks on how friendly the NBA is now, and they don’t like that. I have no problem with Luka, on or off the court. But, when we’re competing, we’re competing.”

Booker showed out in Phoenix’s road win. He notched a double-double, scoring 36 points and dishing out 10 assists in just under 40 minutes. The former Kentucky standout was efficient as well, burying 15 of his 25 attempts from the floor.

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Sends Strong Message to Devin Booker

During Doncic’s availability, he was also asked about his disagreement with the Suns star. His response was simple, but certainly sent a strong message to Booker.

“It’s fine. It’s just a competitive game, man. It’s all good. Just, next time, don’t wait until there are three seconds left to talk,” the Mavericks guard commented via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Doncic, much like Booker, had himself a day on Sunday afternoon. The All-Star guard led the Mavericks in scoring, pouring in 34 points on 23 shots. Plus, he was able to get to the line with ease, earning 19 attempts from the stripe.

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Looked Forward to Matchup vs. Kevin Durant

Doncic and Booker stole the spotlight from the day’s big headline, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant‘s first meeting since being traded away from the Brooklyn Nets.

The two spent over three seasons as teammates, after joining the Nets in the summer of 2019. Their partnership came to an abrupt ending, when Irving decided to request a trade from Brooklyn last month. His request was fulfilled and then Durant was dealt to Phoenix just days later.

Uncle Drew was asked about squaring off against KD, following Dallas’ 133-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday. He responded by detailing his excitement of competing against his friend and former teammate.

“Playing against the new-look Suns with KD and I think it’ll be an exciting time for us to compete again, compete against each other,” Irving told reporters. “That’s my brother for life, again, but when we’re stepping out there I’m looking forward to the competition, the friendly competition.”

Durant put on a clinic in Dallas, hanging a game-high 37 points on Kyrie’s Mavs. His shooting was point too, as he drilled 12 of his 17 shots on Sunday.

Irving himself, wasn’t too bad either. He contributed 30 points of his own, while also dishing 7 assists.