Mavericks Among Contenders Ready to Pounce on $85 Million Luka Co-Star: Report

We’re fewer than two weeks away from the NBA’s trade deadline. The moves have been few and far between, but the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to no shortage of roster upgrades.

One of those upgrades Dallas is interested in is Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it’s the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources,” Pincus wrote.

In VanVleet, the Mavericks would be getting a legitimate All-Star running mate for Luka Doncic. His shooting is down this season (53% true shooting rate), but he’s just a season removed from connecting on 37% of his nearly 10 threes per game.

Pincus noted the Raptors’ asking price for VanVleet is up there with the rest of its stars: young, promising talent, expiring veterans, or draft picks.

VanVleet Likely to Have Suitors in Free Agency

It’s unclear whether Dallas is interested in ponying up that much for VanVleet. After all, VanVleet faces a player option this summer.

If he opts in, VanVleet will earn $22.8 million next season. But according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, VanVleet is expected to dip his toe into the free agency waters next season.

“VanVleet holds a $22.8 million player option for next season, but he is expected to decline the option and test free agency in the offseason,” Haynes noted.

And according to insider Ramona Shelburne, teams should be wary about trading for VanVleet this season. The All-Star guard is likely to garner serious interest around the league as a free agent:

"Free agent-wise… there's gonna be some interest in [Fred VanVleet] all around the league." Ramona Shelburne thinks FVV will get some looks in the offseason, but do you think the Raptors will trade him before the deadline? pic.twitter.com/QfnrTMqGjU — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 25, 2023

VanVleet has a chance to be one of the prizes next summer in free agency. As it stands, there are few marquee names that are expected to move. James Harden will most likely remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Likewise, it’s hard to imagine Kyrie Irving departing the Nets, and others like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Draymond Green, are past their primes and likely eyeing their last contracts.

Instead, teams will have to be satisfied with guys like Khris Middleton (player option), Kristaps Porzingis (player option), and Jerami Grant all likely the biggest names joining VanVleet.

Mavericks Eyeing Scoring Upgrade, Reunion?

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Mavs could look to upgrade their shooting by reuniting with a familiar face: Seth Curry. As an executive told Deveney, Dallas could offload out of favor big man JaVale McGee to facilitate the trade.

“Dallas is a spot [for Curry] because, again, they need shooting. The Mavs would like to dump JaVale McGee and he might be enough to get the Nets to make a move if they think he will fit their system more than he has in Dallas. The Mavs could put Frank Ntilikina in the deal and that would give the Nets more depth in two spots they need it,” the executive said.

In his lone stint with the Mavericks, Curry shot 45% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.