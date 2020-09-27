Dana White: ‘It’s One of the Dirtiest Things You Can Do’

UFC president Dana White isn’t happy about UFC superstar Conor McGregor sharing personal text messages between the two men via social media. White stated his thoughts about the matter to the media during the post-fight press conference for UFC 253 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

“This is some man code stuff,” White said. “It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

McGregor announced his plan to face boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao inside a boxing ring next year in the Middle East. But McGregor also went on a tirade against White and the UFC both before and after that stunning announcement.

Huge parts of those tirades were directed at White for not getting McGregor any of the UFC fights he wanted.

In both cases, McGregor expressed frustration over not being treated like the most popular UFC fighter in the world.

In McGregor’s Instagram post, which was his second tirade against White, McGregor went so far as to drag the parent company of the UFC’s television partner ESPN into the matter.

“Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek – Do You Copy!”

Chapek is Disney’s CEO.

More Information About Those Texts

In the text messages McGregor shared on Friday via social media, McGregor showed that he had offered to fight Diego Sanchez back in February.

“When you’re the number two or three ranked fighter in the world and you’re telling me you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in Los Angeles…” White told reporters during the post-fight press conference.

Obviously, White didn’t agree with McGregor on that opponent. So White told McGregor that he “should” probably lose his license to promote MMA fights if he were ever to become the type of promoter that would make that fight.

White’s not wrong about that.

In those same texts, White did offer McGregor a back-up slot for one of the cards, but McGregor stated plainly he believed he was a big enough star that a card should specifically be built around him.

McGregor’s not wrong there either.

You can see the rest of those text messages here.

Of course, White would rather you not be able to see them at all, so it will be interesting to see if White and McGregor can work things out.

McGregor remains the UFC’s biggest draw, but his relationship with White is clearly deteriorating.

