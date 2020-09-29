Daniel Cormier Blasted and Challenged To Fight

Retired UFC legend Daniel “DC” Cormier has enjoyed a busy two days already this week. First, Cormier was blasted by UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Monday over comments Cormier made about the Irishman’s current situation with the UFC. Next, Cormier was challenged by newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz on Tuesday to return to the UFC for one more title fight.

What will happen next?

New Champ Blachowicz Wants Fight vs. Former Champ Cormier

Blachowicz, 37, defeated Dominick Reyes, 30, via second-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 253 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Reyes was a huge favorite, but Blachowicz took home UFC gold with harder and more precise strikes that tumbled the American down to the ground.

After the fight, Blachowicz immediately called out UFC superstar Jon Jones.

“Jon Jones, where are you?” Blachowicz said.

But when that callout didn’t seem to work (and a few others via social media also failed him), it appears Blachowicz then decided to turn his attention toward former divisional kingpin Cormier.

Blachowicz posted, “Hey @dc_mma! If you have so much to say about me, get your fat ass off the couch and come to the Octagon. I’ll teach you some respect.”

Cormier responded quickly to the call out. The 41-year-old just retired after suffering a decision loss to UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, and the American doesn’t plan on making a return to the Octagon anytime soon.

Cormier posted, “No chance champ, congrats on a big win. You’re the man! You’re the king now, you shouldn’t worry bout what an old retired man is saying. Great job getting that title!”

You can see their interaction below.

No chance champ, congrats on a big win. You’re the man! You’re the king now, you shouldn’t worry bout what an old retired man is saying. Great job getting that title! https://t.co/9upejqah5P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 29, 2020

Blachowicz will be looking to stage his first title defense soon, but it won’t be against Cormier.

McGregor Ripped Cormier on Monday: ‘You Fat Fool!’

McGregor didn’t like what he saw when he watched Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “DC and Helwani”.

McGregor seems to have taken issue with Cormier questioning his willingness to truly fight anyone as well as Cormier’s description of how events unfolded over the last year.

Already on a separate social media feud with UFC president Dana White, McGregor slammed Cormier to start another feud.

McGregor posted, “I asked for May you fat fool, what you saying? I fought in January and tried to go again but was purposely held back to be an alternate for a July fight. Wait 7 whole f****** months and ‘maybe’ I’d get to fight? Are you stupid? What are you saying mate? I asked for May vs ANYONE!”

After @TheNotoriousMMA posted DMs in which he called for a fight with Diego Sanchez, @dc_mma and @arielhelwani debate how seriously to take McGregor's willingness to fight "anybody." pic.twitter.com/XaLX2JG4Bc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2020

It’s important to note that Cormier is a longtime teammate of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, too. So McGregor might just always ready to lash out against Cormier because of his tie to one of McGregor’s biggest rivals.

Regardless, Cormier is retired, but his position as an analyst and propensity to honestly share what he thinks and feels about the things he sees in the sport should keep him in media headlines for years to come.

