Conor McGregor & Rival Agree to Highly Anticipated Rematch

On Monday evening, UFC superstar Conor McGregor ripped a UFC legend, former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. “Notorious” commented on a clip of “DC” speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about the Irish fighter.

In the clip, Cormier and Helwani debated McGregor’s willingness to fight anyone in the UFC and the private messages the fighter shared between himself and UFC president Dana White. The messages show that McGregor was looking for a fight as early as February and he named Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje as potential opponents.

McGregor took issue with DC’s interpretation of the situation. Cormier said that he didn’t think McGregor would fight just anyone, and if he did want to, he would have agreed to be a replacement fighter for the scheduled bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson earlier this year.

Watch the clip below:

After @TheNotoriousMMA posted DMs in which he called for a fight with Diego Sanchez, @dc_mma and @arielhelwani debate how seriously to take McGregor's willingness to fight "anybody." pic.twitter.com/XaLX2JG4Bc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2020

In response to the clip, Notorious tweeted, “I asked for May you fat fool, what you saying? I fought in January and tried to go again but was purposely held back to be an alternate for a July fight. Wait 7 whole f****** months and ‘maybe’ I’d get to fight? Are you stupid? What are you saying mate? I asked for May vs ANYONE!”

I asked for May you fat fool, what you saying? I fought in January and tried to go again but was purposely held back to be an alternate for a July fight. Wait 7 whole fucking months and “maybe” I’d get to fight? Are you stupid? What are you saying mate?

I asked for May vs ANYONE! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 28, 2020

He continued, “While then thrown under the bus saying that I turned down a fight with Tony after khabib had bottled it. Lol at that one. The deciphering abilities of people in this business absolutely baffles me! It’s clear as f****** day!”

One fan responded to McGregor’s tweet, writing: “Ireland was in lockdown in May brother! So even if Conor had wanted to fight he couldn’t ! So stop being so biast against Conor as it’s getting pretty bad nowadays, folk dont respect that!”

McGregor tweeted, “I was trying to get the fight booked since February 13th!! No lockdown! 3 weeks after my last fight I’m pushing for my next date and getting told ‘no, hang tight in case one of these two pullouts, pullout. Oh and also do it for free. And if you’re not needed ah well thanks anyway.'”

I was trying to get the fight booked since February 13th!! No lockdown!

3 weeks after my last fight I’m pushing for my next date and getting told “no, hang tight in case one of these two pullouts, pullout. Oh and also do it for free. And if you’re not needed ah well thanks anyway — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

McGregor Says He Wanted to Have 4 Fights in 2020

Another fan then replied to Notorious’ tweet, writing: “You asked for [Diego] Sanchez bro.”

McGregor replied, “For Dublin card. Baldy wanted rematch for end of year so I set a 3 fight run. May against anyone! Justin was named here, it could’ve been superman. Then Diego for hometown return. Then rematch end of year! Would’ve given me 4 fights in a year. Imagine the absolute sharpness then!”

For Dublin card. Baldy wanted rematch for end of year so I set a 3 fight run. May against anyone! Justin was named here, it could’ve been superman. Then Diego for hometown return. Then rematch end of year! Would’ve given me 4 fights in a year. Imagine the absolute sharpness then! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2020

Someone tweeted to McGregor, “I think everyone is surprised you chose Diego…. out of all the potential matchups. Diego and you is not a fight anyone thinks about for you or that anyone would want to see.”

Notorious answered, “This is where the confusion is. Or where the usual gicksplashers in this business try go to. Diego fought and won that night in February when Im giving multiple dates to them for me to fight. 4 fights in one year and you think Diego in Dublin coming off a win isnt a nice slot in?”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Said He Would Fight Dustin Poirier in an MMA Charity Match

McGregor and top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier fought at featherweight in 2014 and Notorious won the fight by first-round TKO. Since then, both fighters have moved up in weight with success and fans have anticipated a rematch between the two.

During McGregor’s Twitter storm Monday evening, Poirier got the Irishman’s attention when he tweeted, “Conor?”

McGregor replied, “Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition.'”

Notorious continued, “December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Poirier replied, “I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this [Good Fight Foundation].”

The UFC has not commented on McGregor’s proposal.

READ NEXT: UFC Star ‘Would Put Conor McGregor in a Wheelchair’