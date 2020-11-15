Lakers—DeMar DeRozan Trade Probability Revealed by Top Sports Betting Site

San Antonio Spurs swingman, DeMar Derozan could become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeMar DeRozan will be traded to Los Angeles Lakers…. ACCORDING to @BovadaOfficial. Betting Odds: Yes +400

No -700 pic.twitter.com/zpDP8Gan2C — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 15, 2020

According to recent odds released by Bovada, Derozan has a -700 chance of joining LA vs. the +400 chance of not.

A Compton, California native, DeRozan played college basketball at nearby USC before being selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft.

With career averages of 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, the four-time NBA All-Star spent eight seasons with the Raptors before he was traded, along with Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first round draft pick, to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

This season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for a Spurs team that finished 32-39 this season.

There has been speculation in recent days that DeRozan, who grew up a fan of both the Lakers and late great Kobe Bryant, could be traded to the Lakers.

Appearing on a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, DeRozan addressed it. “For me it’s just I’ve learned being in the league so long that you always want to be wanted,” he said.

“So when you see things about teams wanting you, you can’t feel a certain type of way. You’d better feel good about it because there’s some motherf****** that’s not wanted. You don’t want to be that person. So to be wanted by a championship team that just came off a championship, to see that, how could you not feel some type of way? Especially me, being from L.A., it’s like ‘damn, my hometown team want me? They just came off a championship and they want me?’ It’s definitely crazy to be able to see that.”

In order for a deal to work between San Antonio and Los Angeles,the Lakers would have to trade Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma.

Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks also have interest in San Antonio Spurs swingman, DeMar DeRozan, I’m hearing. I’m told Bucks, Nets have both asked about DeRozan’s availability. pic.twitter.com/43nFm8xYuB — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 29, 2020

While the Lakers are believed to have interest in DeRozan, I’m told that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets inquired about DeRozan a couple of weeks ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add pieces to their potent roster to compliment reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is believed that the Greek Freak wants to team up with point guard Chris Paul who is in the intrigue of multiple teams that includes the Bucks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

The Nets currently have a potent roster that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is slated to begin next month. DeRozan, 31, has a player option this season, where he can choose to play out a last season with the Spurs for $27.7 million.