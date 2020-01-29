Lakers’ Danny Green Shares Thoughts on Chemistry & Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

Now more than ever, team chemistry is a must for the Lakers. In November, Anthony Davis told me that LeBron James told him that the duo’s chemistry in the pick and role is the equivalent of a peanut butter and banana sandwich.

Apparently, they’re still not quite a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“We’re still there,” Davis tells me.

“We’re still peanut butter and banana.”

Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter, Danny Green is a pulse of LA’s team. A two-time NBA Champion, Green is currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and shooting 37.8% from downtown for LA.

Last month Danny Green and I discussed team chemistry in LA. “Our locker room and off the court chemistry is probably an A or an A-plus,” Green told me.

“Everything else is still…defensively sometimes we’re at an A or A-minus or B-plus. Offensively we’re at an A-plus, A-minus maybe. But most times we’re probably at a B offensively and A-minus defensively.”

On Saturday, Green and I continued our dialogue of chemistry. Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last we left off we talked about chemistry. So you figure like right before Christmas up until now, where have you guys improved chemistry wise up unto this point?

Danny Green: Off the court it’s been the same. On the court, I think due to injuries, people going in and out due to injuries, different matchups, figuring out rotations and chemistry wise and that we still have to improve, we’re still figuring it out

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: For you, I know when we talked about shooting last month, the next game you played against Atlanta I think you did alright against the Hawks in that game, Where do you still have to grow?

Danny Green: Every aspect. From shooting, to communicating defensively, to getting guys open, hitting shots while making the game easier for my teammates, spacing the floor…and that comes and goes with the ups and downs of your shooting woes. Other things other ways to be involved and being relevant on the floor to make an impact on the game.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We spoke last month and we talked about how the Lakers can beat the Clippers. You said the team who wins on Christmas is the better team. The Clippers won. How do the Lakers counteract the Clippers?

Danny Green: The same. Just getting better. Bouncing back and not having a losing streak. Don’t want to lose two or three in a row, finishing off the game; last game we played them I feel like we had them for most of the game and we let it slip away, so trying to play for the full fourty-eight and finishing the game.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Kawhi Leonard is your former Toronto Raptors teammate. What are you zeroing in on if you have to guard him defensively?

Danny Green: I mean we all know his strengths. We all know what he can do. Try to limit him as much as possible to not let him get to his spots and get comfortable in his rhythm. Do that and offensively make him work, put him in some screen-and-rolls out on the floor, space and have some good movement.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What grade do you give your team on yourself during the East Coast trip?

Danny Green: We started in Houston 3-2, it was a five game road trip…probably a B minus/ C+, but you know we definitely could’ve played better in Boston, we could’ve capitalized…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Last question: Do you want to be in Space Jam?

Danny Green: Do I want to be in Space Jam?… [laughs] No, it was never a thought, never crossed my mind