‘Aggressive’ Broncos Trade Proposal Nets a Top 5 Pick From NFC Team

The Denver Broncos have not been strangers to making aggressive moves in recent years following blockbuster trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.

Those trades have led to mixed results as Wilson was cut this offseason and Payton has spearheaded a rebuild in Denver. If Payton hopes to replace Wilson this offseason, the Broncos might have to get aggressive again.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report proposed a trade where Denver receives the No. 4 pick from the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL draft.

“With Wilson gone, the Broncos have a glaring need at quarterback and three choices—roll into 2024 with Jarrett “Not an NFL Starter” Stidham at quarterback, hope that [J.J.] McCarthy or [Michael] Penix falls to them at No. 12, or get aggressive (again) and trade up,” Davenport wrote in an article published March 21.

With Davenport taking on the role of Broncos general manager in this exercise, this is how the trade would look:

Broncos get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 4 overall)

– 2025 fifth-round pick

Cardinals get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

– 2025 first-round pick

– Conditional 2025 pick

The Broncos’ organization has every reason to hesitate before making such a trade following the Wilson debacle. However, Payton might not have a choice, with at least three quarterbacks projected to go within the first five picks.

“If Payton has his heart set on, say, McCarthy, then Denver is going to have to mortgage the future (again) and move up,” Davenport wrote.

Broncos Have Opportunity to Move Up as Cardinals Will Listen to Offers for No. 4 Pick

After the Broncos cut Wilson, the team was left with Stidham and Ben DiNucci as options under center. Payton and the Broncos might have an opportunity to improve at quarterback in the first round.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters during a March 20 press conference that all trade offers are on the table — including for the No. 4 pick.

“I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft,” Ossenfort said.

Teams like the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots will likely all draft a QB in the first three picks. The Broncos are in a tricky spot, given its first-rounder is just outside the top 10.

Denver might have to strike a trade with a team like the Cardinals to leapfrog other QB-needy teams.

Cardinals Not Being in the Market for a QB Could Work in Broncos’ Favor

The Cardinals have zero need to draft a quarterback which could bode well for Denver in the 2024 NFL draft.

Arizona already has two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray at the helm in the desert. Murray had a 10-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio through eight starts during the 2023 campaign.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner entered the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in December 2022. Adding a dynamic playmaker to complement Murray is seemingly inevitable.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been linked to the Cardinals for much of the offseason.

With Arizona likely out on a quarterback, the Broncos may need to work out a trade before time runs out.