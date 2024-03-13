Rival Insider Offers Telling Insight on Broncos’ Plans for $61 Million Star

The Denver Broncos have made several significant changes to their roster this offseason, notably cutting Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons and trading Jerry Jeudy. Their decisions have sparked a range of reactions.

One of the players most impacted by the changes already made – and those that could still come to pass – appears to be safe from experiencing the same fate as his former teammates.

This is according to The Athletic’s New York Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt.

“FWIW on the WR market: The Broncos aren’t currently shopping Courtland Sutton,” Rosenblatt reported on X, formerly Twitter on March 12. “Maybe there’s a surprise WR somewhere available but not many obvious, realistic targets at the moment.”

Sutton, 28, caught 59 passes for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns last season. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $60.8 million contract he originally signed as an extension.

His $17.4 million cap hit makes him a candidate for a cost-cutting maneuver.

Cortland Sutton Could Have Active Trade Market if Made Available

He could generate a decent market if made available. In addition to the Jets’ potential interest now, the Philadelphia Eagles would have drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick had they not traded back, per Sports Illustrated Albert Breer in May 2018.

The Baltimore Ravens attempted to trade for Sutton last offseason, only for the Broncos to back out of the deal late.

“Desperate for a quality veteran receiver, the Ravens explored trade and free-agent possibilities,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote in April 2023. “At one point, there appeared to be a deal to be made for Courtland Sutton, but the Denver Broncos decided they didn’t want to trade him.”

A trade could help them bolster their draft coffers.

The Broncos currently have eight picks in the 2024 draft. But only two of them are within the top 100 picks, just one in the top 50, after trading for Head Coach Sean Payton last offseason.

Denver cleared roughly $20 million by restructuring the contracts of defensive lineman Zach Allen and guard Ben Powers, per ESPN’s Field Yates on March 12. They now sit at $41.1 million with a couple of other potential moves to create even more.

They don’t have to do anything with Sutton or his contract yet.

QB Decision Could Impact Broncos’ Plans

Sutton’s apparent displeasure with some of the goings on with the roster won’t overshadow the Broncos’ decision at quarterback as it relates to the wideout’s future in Denver.

It makes more sense to keep him with a veteran quarterback under center.

That could even be Jarrett Stidham, one of two quarterbacks under contract for next season along with Ben DiNucci. But if the Broncos reset completely at quarterback, resetting the clock on Sutton, who will be 30 years old when his next contract begins, could also make sense.

The Broncos might not be too worried about that, though. Otherwise, they might have done more to address the game’s most important position to this point in the process.

Their draft class could determine the immediate futures of several players on this roster.