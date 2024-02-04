Broncos’ $61 Million ‘Game Changer’ Floated as Lions Trade Target

The Denver Broncos are expected to be one of the more active teams this offseason, if for no other reason than their need to get in compliance with the salary cap. They are currently $25.7 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

One of the ways they can try to shed salary is by trading some of their higher-salaried players.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes veteran safety Justin Simmons is a prime candidate in a trade that could “reshape the league.”

“When you consider how close the Detroit Lions got to the Super Bowl in 2023, a deal for a game-changing defender could be the type of move that puts the team over the top in 2024,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote on February 2. “Veteran safety Justin Simmons fits that profile and addresses a need for a defense that has plenty of room to improve.

“Simmons is on the wrong side of 30, and a Denver Broncos team that simply hasn’t been competitive can save $14.5 million by moving on ahead of a walk year for the two-time Pro Bowler.”

The Broncos drafted Simmons in the third round (98th overall) of the 2016 draft.

He is coming off his second Pro Bowl season. Simmons recorded 70 total tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack.

As productive as Simmons was this past season and has been in recent years – he led the league in interceptions with six in 12 games in 2022 – it has not translated to many wins for the Broncos. They are 52-79 in his eight-year tenure, with just one winning season in that span.

He is going into the final year of a four-year, $61 million contract.

Proposed Trade Clears $14.5 Million in Cap Space for Broncos

Looking at recent past transactions, the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for safety Kevin Byard at this past season’s trade deadline can be a guideline in terms of what kind of package the Broncos can expect. Philadelphia sent safety Terrell Edmunds as well picks in the fifth and sixth rounds for Byard, a two-time Pro Bowler in his own right, as well as a two-time All-Pro.

The Broncos don’t need to bring back any players given their cap situation. They also have younger players in P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, JL Skinner, and Delarrin Turner-Yell.

This hypothetical trade package could work for both sides.

Broncos get:

– 2024 third-round pick (via DET)

– 2024 fifth-round pick

Lions get:

– Justin Simmons

Detroit enters the offseason with north of $61 million in cap space. They should be able to fit Simmons even if they have no plans to sign him to an extension. This hypothetical trade would also give the Broncos some much-needed relief while they continue to reconfigure their roster.

Russell Wilson Looms Over Broncos’ Offseason

General Manager George Paton’s biggest decision this offseason remains what to do with Russell and his contract.

The Broncos would incur an $85 million dead cap hit if they do.

They might be better off looking to shed salary in other ways and looking to part with Wilson next offseason. He will be in the second year of his five-year, $242.6 million contract. His dead cap hit also drops to $49.6 million.