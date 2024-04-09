Former NFL Exec Floats Blockbuster Draft Trade Ideas for Broncos New QB

The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new quarterback. But it is unclear just how aggressive they are willing to be in a potential trade to land one of the top prospects of the incoming class or perhaps reach for one.

They have just two picks in the top 100 and one inside the top 50: No. 12 overall.

In an exercise to demonstrate the true cost of making such a move, former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, now an analyst for 33rd Team, floated a couple of ideas.

Working opposite colleague Charles Davis for the exercise, Spielman operated as Eliot Wolf, the de facto general manager of the New England Patriots, owners of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

“If you’re Denver, and you’re … George Paton, it’s gonna cost you a first-rounder. It’s gonna cost you a fourth-round pick this year, it’s gonna cost you a first-round pick next year, it’s gonna cost you a second-round pick next year,” Spielman said on April 5. “I am willing to maybe drop the second-round pick if you throw in Patrick Surtain because I need a corner too.

”For me to drop out of this top three (picks), for one of the top-three quarterbacks, that’s where the starting point is.”

Broncos get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)

Patriots get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 12)

– 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 121)

– 2025 first-round pick

– 2025 second-round pick OR Patrick Surtain

Davis swiftly dismissed that suggestion as too costly.

The Broncos have left themselves a bit hamstrung after trading for Russell Wilson – now with the Pittsburgh Steelers – and Head Coach Sean Payton over the last two offseasons. It could be a tall task for this current regime to suggest surrendering such a substantial amount of capital.

Cardinals Could Be More Cost-Effective Trade Partner for Broncos

Davis and Spielman moved on, with the latter assuming the role of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort declared he was open to trading out of the No. 4 overall spot on March 21.

Payton has noted the enviable position Ossenfort is in at the top of the draft and not in need of a quarterback whereas several teams behind them – including the Broncos – are. That could create a bidding war.

“We would flop firsts. I would want your third, which you do have a third at No. 75. And then, I would want a first next year. That’s all in the same area,” Spielman said. “If you’re George Paton, let me know what your best offer is because I’m sitting in the catbird seat here. I am going to take what’s best for our football team and what’s the best offer.”

Broncos get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 4)

Cardinals get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 12)

– 2024 third-round pick (No. 75)

– 2025 first-round pick

Broncos QB Quandary Remains Deep Into Free Agency

Spielman noted the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders as potential threats to steal the Broncos’ intended target in the draft.

Davis said he would be taking Spielman’s Ossenfort out for dinner to finalize such a deal.

The Broncos have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci under contract. That is a combined 1-4 record as starting quarterbacks and, perhaps, more than enough impetus for the Broncos to swing a significant trade up in the 2024 draft.