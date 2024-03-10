Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Shares Telling Reaction to Jerry Jeudy Trade

The Denver Broncos continued their work to get their salary cap in order, trading former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of late-round draft picks.

Their decision left its mark on fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, who shared a post with the gif from the final scene of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“, in which Will Smith’s character is standing alone in the family living room before they all go their separate ways.

The underlying message would seem to be that Sutton feels alone following Jeudy’s trade.

Sutton has been vocal on social media about the Broncos’ decisions this offseason, posting about safety Justin Simmons’ release, which came after the Broncos announced their decision to cut Russell Wilson in the new league year (March 13).

“Another one…,” Sutton posted on X, former Twitter, on March 5.

That was the six-year pro’s first post since his Pro Bowl push in December. Sutton’s last post before that came in October, and that was about community service.

This could underscore just how deeply these decisions have impacted him. He is heading into the third year of a four-year, $60.8 million contract and there was speculation that he could be the one to get moved this offseason.

Cutting him would save between $9 million and $13 million, depending on whether or not the Broncos designated him a post-June 1, per Spotrac.

He is still a candidate to have his contract restructured to reduce his $17.4 million cap hit.

There has also been interest in trading for Sutton before, with the Baltimore Ravens coming “close” to dealing for the former No. 40 overall pick (2018), per The Athletic’s Jef Zrebiec in April 2023.

Sutton did not appreciate the trade rumors, and he seems put off by some of the changes that are happening this offseason.

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Trade Opens Up Playing Time for Marvin Mims

Jeudy’s departure likely opens up more opportunity for second-year man Marvin Mims, the No. 63 overall pick in last year’s draft.

Head Coach Sean Payton already noted the coaching staff held him back. But he also mentioned Mims and Jeudy playing the same position as part of that. The former still earned Pro Bowl honors as a kick returner.

Mims finished his first season with 377 yards and one touchdown in 22 receptions on 33 targets.

He logged 35.8% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference. Jeudy had a 54-758-2 line on 61.7% of the snaps.

Broncos Free Up $49 Million in Cap Space

Sutton is not completely alone in terms of returning starters. Denver also restructured 2023 free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s contract. That saved $11 million in cap space. The Broncos made five moves including the Jeudy trade, clearing $49 million in cap space.

General manager George Paton and Co. also restructured wide receiver Tim Patrick’s contract and cut tight end Chris Manhertz.

The Broncos now have $27.2 million after beginning the offseason over the cap, per Spotrac.

It remains to be seen if they have any further moves planned. But Sutton, left tackle Garett Bolles, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones could all see something done with their respective contracts before all is said and done.