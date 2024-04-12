Broncos Podcasters Discuss ‘Wild’ Veteran QB Options for Sean Payton

Quarterback has been an issue for the Denver Broncos since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning wrote off into the sunset.

Head coach Sean Payton might not have many veteran options unless he wants to poach someone out of retirement. Broncos Wire podcasters Ryan O’Leary and Jon Heath discussed some of the “wild” veteran QB options available to Payton.

“Imagine if Tom Brady, Drew Brees or Andrew Luck ended up being the quarterback for the Broncos,” O’Leary said with a laugh on the April 11 podcast before Heath chimed in:

“I mean, I would love it. I think if that was going to happen — like with Brady — I think it already would have.”

Heath listed all three as “outlandish” options for the Broncos ahead of the 2024 season. Brady was at the top of his list of unrealistic prospects.

“Brady is obviously the most notable name on this list and while it doesn’t seem likely, we’ll never say never,” Heath wrote on April 2.

Heath said hypothetically speaking, there may have been conversations between Brady and other NFL teams as the San Francisco 49ers did last season.

“Brady, Brees, Luck, it would be fun. At the very least, it would be wildly entertaining. I don’t think it’s realistic that any of those guys come out of retirement but I wouldn’t be shocked if [NFL teams] talked to them, especially Brady. Just last year, the 49ers were talking to Brady when Brock Purdy was hurt,” Heath said.

Tom Brady Mentioned He Is ‘Not Opposed’ to NFL Comeback

Signing Brady would be a clear shot in the dark from Payton and company regarding the Broncos’ plans under center. Brady seemingly has an itch to return to the field — or is at least preparing himself if called upon.

Despite two retirements, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “not opposed” to an NFL comeback.

“I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team,” Brady said on the April 11 episode of “DeepCut with VicBlends.” “I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 campaign and retired in February 2023. The legendary quarterback threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdown passes in his final season with the Buccaneers.

If Brady were to return, he would likely play for a team with playoff aspirations, which the Broncos cannot realistically offer.

AFC Executive Sums Up Broncos’ Draft Expectations

With Brady an unlikely option for Denver, Payton may turn to the NFL draft for a quarterback instead.

Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are the only two QBs on the roster for Payton heading into the draft. One unnamed AFC executive summed up the Broncos’ draft expectations to Jordan Reid of ESPN.

“No way Sean [Payton] goes into the year with that quarterback room,” the executive told Reid in an article published April 11.

Oregon star Bo Nix has been a popular match for the Broncos in many of the latest mock drafts. Reid’s colleague Jeff Legwold expects Denver to move down from the No. 12 pick to gain additional draft capital.

“The Broncos also lack the capital to make a move up to have a chance at one of the top three quarterbacks — at least without surrendering even more first-round picks or their most talented player in cornerback Pat Surtain II,” Legwold wrote.