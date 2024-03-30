Broncos Trade Proposal Swaps Courtland Sutton for Former Top 3 QB

Fans of the Denver Broncos have had very little to celebrate since the team won the 2016 Super Bowl.

With nagging questions at quarterback, one writer has a trade proposal that would give head coach Sean Payton “the saddest QB room of all-time.”

John Buhler of FanSided proposed the Broncos trade wide receiver Courtland Sutton to the New York Jets for Zach Wilson.

The Broncos would also receive a 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 111 overall) and a 2025 sixth-round pick in this proposal. Buhler defended the move considering Denver “needs draft capital so badly.”

“From Denver’s perspective, you are not just getting Wilson over on an expiring deal ahead of what will almost certainly be another lost year for the franchise,” Buhler wrote on March 30. “But you are getting two picks from the Jets as well. They may only be a fourth-round pick this year and a sixth-round pick in 2026, but you got something else in addition to a failing former BYU quarterback.”

New York took Wilson second overall out of BYU in the 2021 NFL draft. Wilson has completed 57% of his passes and has thrown 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions in 34 career games.

Buhler argued that as tough as it would be to part with Sutton, the move would be necessary for the Broncos’ future.

“Denver should continue to sell off high-priced assets in favor of draft capital. If they do this rebuild right, the Broncos could be a force to be reckoned with by 2028 or something, maybe sooner,” Buhler wrote.

NFL Analyst Lists Broncos as a Fit for QB Zach Wilson

The Broncos could always take a quarterback with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Any option should realistically be on the table for Payton and company — including Wilson.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks listed Denver as a possible destination for Wilson next season.

“Though the Broncos’ overall talent level is not currently up to par,” Brooks wrote in his March 29 article. “The presence of Courtland Sutton, an improving ground game and a playing style built around complementary football could alleviate some of the pressure on the young quarterback to carry the team.”

Besides Sutton, Wilson would have Marvin Mims Jr., Tim Patrick and free agent acquisition Josh Reynolds to throw to. The team also has a promising run game with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin leading the charge.

Brooks mentioned this move would make sense if Wilson could handle Payton’s “hard-nosed coaching.”

“[Wilson] could maximize his potential under an offensive-minded tutor who understands the position and how to build around the strengths of his quarterback’s game,” Brooks wrote.

Will Zach Wilson End Up in the Mile High City?

The Broncos were left with Jarrett Stidham as the likely starter following the March 13 release of Russell Wilson.

Stidham and backup Ben DiNucci are the lone options under center for Payton. Denver has failed to make a quarterback move this offseason, but the organization has certainly tried.

NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported on March 11 that Wilson was among the options the Broncos discussed.

Adding Wilson would not be a popular move for a fanbase with little success since the 2015 season. The Broncos have missed the postseason in eight straight years, including seven consecutive losing campaigns.