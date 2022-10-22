Lions vs. Cowboys: Detroit’s Hope for Upset Rests Within Key Turnaround

The Detroit Lions are fresh off their bye week, and while there was much optimism about the overall health of the team, there have been some question marks that linger pushing into Week 7.

Even though the team’s had time away, the Lions remain dinged-up and injured in many significant ways heading into a key battle against the Dallas Cowboys. Teams use the bye to rest and refocus, and that was obviously the case in Detroit following a poor few week stretch.

How much homework the Lions have done will be put to the test in a big way this week as they will go on the road to face a tough NFC East team. Here’s

Will Lions’ Injury Returns Play a Role?

Ever since word of the potential return of players like defensive lineman Josh Paschal and John Cominsky surfaced, folks have been dreaming of what it could be like to welcome either player back into the mix.

It seems like the Lions are set to get a big boost up front from the addition of each player, and it’s especially true that Cominsky could play a huge role for the pass rush, seeing as that is what he was doing for the Lions before getting hurt.

Detroit’s defensive line has been pushed around far too much in recent weeks, so the hope for the team is that they stay healthy and these new players will make a big impact. After bad news this week on Levi Onwuzurike, the Lions could use a ray of hope with Cominsky and Paschal.

Can Lions’ Offense Get Back to Business?

Lost in the struggles of the defense throughout the entirety of the season is the fact that Detroit’s offense was essentially a no-show during Week 5, costing the team a chance to stay in a winnable game.

Jared Goff played an ugly, mistake-filled game, but as he said this week, he has not lost confidence in the offense in terms of putting up points and remaining consistent. With the return of names like Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Josh Reynolds, the Lions could have the pieces to put a much better offense on the field.

The challenge will be doing this against a solid Dallas defense led by Micah Parsons. It won’t be an easy task, but if the Lions can get back to who they’ve been on offense, it would go a long way toward helping them to finally get another win.

With an average defensive day and an elite offense, the Lions could certainly be in play for the upset.

Will Michael Badgley Attempt a Kick for Lions?

When last we saw the Lions, the team was going for nearly everything on fourth down. Dan Campbell likes to gamble, and doesn’t seem inclined to change that up, especially as his offense gets healthier.

Fans may forget that Michael Badgley was signed because of his no-show game in New England plus the bye week, but he’s Detroit’s kicker now. It will be important to get him some action in this game so that he can perhaps show the team he is the right guy for the job moving forward.

Badgley needs to try and gain some confidence, or the Lions need to learn why he’s not the guy in order to give Sam Ficken a chance in the revolving door kicking competition.

Which Lions Cornerbacks Step up?

The Detroit defensive backfield has been a mess, and one of the biggest reason’s the team’s defense continues to sag. So who will step up for the roster moving forward, especially at the position of cornerback?

Detroit needs impact players to start making game-changing interceptions and plays, and the hope is that someone can step up, whether it’s the soon to return Jerry Jacobs or Amani Ourwariye, whom coaches admitted they’re still high on even after his benching in Week 5.

Dallas can throw the ball a bit, so someone is going to have to step up and make some plays in order to give the Lions a chance to win the game. While there’s pressure on the team’s front to play a big role, the secondary has to find a way to break through as well.

Prediction: Dallas 30, Detroit 17

The Lions come into the week with a renewed optimism, but the bad news is, they must go on the road to face the 4-2 Cowboys, who also happen to be getting Dak Prescott back. The Lions can win this game, of course, but it just doesn’t seem as if momentum is on their side this year. Once again, the team doesn’t do enough on defense or offense to pull out a close game. It will be another frustrating loss for the Lions as a result.