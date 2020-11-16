‘I Needed This:’ Lions’ D’Andre Swift Energized After Big Game

It’s tough to find many positives when a team coughs up a 24-3 lead to one of the worst teams in football and has to win by virtue of a miracle at the buzzer, but for the Detroit Lions, a silver lining does exist in the form of their ground game.

D’Andre Swift drew the start on Sunday for Week 10, and with that opportunity he delivered a huge game. 149 all purpose yards later and a score, folks were drawing some potentially justified comparisons to Alvin Kamara in terms of his overall future impact.

Swift, though, was more worried about proving to his coaching staff and his teammates that he could be dependable in the big moment, something he admitted to wanting to prove and managing to get done with the big day against Washington.

D'Andre Swift had 81 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards in the Lions win. "I think I needed this kind of performance. My first NFL game, dropped the winning touchdown," he said. "It was a big game for me." pic.twitter.com/XhBG8k2VpN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 16, 2020

Swift said:

“I think I needed this kind of performance. Going into my first NFL game, I dropped the winning touchdown. Just making sure that when I’m out there and I’m in those type of situations when I am going to catch the ball or my number is called to catch the ball that I do that. So it was a big game for me.”

Naturally, Swift did drop the game winning pass earlier this season in Week 1, but the fact that he learned from the mistake and has emerged stronger for it is a good sign for the Lions and for Swift himself. His development will be huge for the team and the offense moving forward.

D’Andre Swift Making Noticeable Impact on Lions

Detroit’s ground game has clearly been boosted when they give Swift more chances to not only run the rock but catch passes as well. After starting the 2020 season with an early touchdown but also the notable drop, Swift was up and down over the next few weeks. He drew more carries and looks against Jacksonville and managed to have an impressive day with 2 touchdowns and 116 rushing yards. Against Washington a few weeks later, Swift would go for 81 yards on the ground and 69 through the air as well as a single score.

Whenever Swift starts or sees a huge role, he manages to do good things and the Lions tend to win. Those are the types of impact that a rookie player wants to see on his resume moving forward. The Lions have continued to let Swift loose at their discretion, but whenever he has managed to play a big role, he has hardly let the team down whatsoever.

D’Andre Swift Earning Lions Starting Role

The fact is, the Lions need to give Swift more looks moving forward. When he’s been allowed to, he’s quite literally carried Detroit to a few of their bigger wins on the season. For him not to see a more consistent role in the offense is coaching malpractice at this point in time from the staff.

Swift needs more than just a bi-weekly or inconsistent role with the team. The Lions need to reward him for the hard work he is putting in and give him the majority of the snaps moving forward. It’s safe to say that his play as well as his attitude have helped this be the case.

