Lions Predicted to Steal $94 Million Star From Division Rival

The Detroit Lions could really use an addition at edge rusher this offseason. What better way to accomplish that than to make that addition also a subtraction for a division rival. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin proposed that possibility with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Benjamin linked Hunter to the Lions in his NFL free agency mock draft on February 23.

“Aidan Hutchinson headlines Detroit’s front four, but the Lions need more off the edge coming off their playoff run,” Benjamin wrote. “So they rob their division-rival Vikings for Hunter, one of the most physically imposing pass rushers in the game.”

Hunter would be a significant addition to the Lions pass rush. He last made the All-Pro team in 2018, but Hunter recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks and led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss in 2023.

He’s reached double-digit sacks in five of the last seven seasons.