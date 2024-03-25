Lions Advised to Consider Acquiring Projected $41 Million CB

The Detroit Lions have already added two new cornerbacks to their roster this offseason. They also re-signed two free agent cornerbacks.

But with Cameron Sutton’s release, pundits are still linking the Lions to other potential cornerback additions. Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is one of those possible additions.

Fansided’s SideLion Report’s Brad Berreman named Newsome the top potential cornerback trade target for Detroit.

“Newsome has had some stretches of high-level play so far in his career, mixed with inconsistency,” wrote Berreman. “He carries himself with a level of confidence and swagger that he doesn’t always consistently back up on the field. But such is the nature of playing cornerback, rooted in having a short memory and not playing scared.”

The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora reported on March 7 that the Browns “were ready to trade” one of their top three cornerbacks. That led pundits to speculate that Newsome would be the cornerback sent to another team.

Newsome is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2024. He also has a fifth-year option that could be picked up before May 2.

On March 8, USA Today’s Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon projected Newsome’s next contract to be worth $41.5 million on a 3-year deal. Risdon also predicted Newsome to receive $22.5 million guaranteed.

How Greg Newsome II Could Fit With the Lions

For the second straight year, the Lions are rebuilding their cornerback room.

The Lions have already traded for a cornerback this offseason in Carlton Davis. They also signed Amik Robertson in free agency.

Both play with an edge just like Newsome, which could make him a natural fit in Detroit.

“The Lions have added some swagger at cornerback, with Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, but there’s never too much swagger in a cornerback room if they can back it up with their play,” wrote Berreman.

Newsome has started 39 of the 41 games in his career. He has posted 128 combined tackles with 29 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

In 14 games last season, he recorded 49 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss. He also had 14 pass defenses and 2 interceptions. All of those totals were career highs.

Newsome earned a 66 grade from Pro Football Focus during 2023 as well. That was a better grade than both Davis and Robertson.

With Newsome, the Lions could replace Sutton, who the team released on March 21 after he became the subject of a police search.

What It Could Cost to Acquire Newsome

After La Confora’s report on March 7, Risdon proposed the Lions trade one of their third-round picks to the Browns in a package for Newsome. But the Lions already did that to land Davis.

Although the Lions still have three choices in the top 73 of the 2024 NFL draft, those are the team’s only draft picks in the top 163. For that reason, it seems unlikely that general manager Brad Holmes will be willing to depart with any of the team’s top three remaining picks.

That could make it difficult to land another cornerback on the trade market. But Berreman proposed the Lions send Cleveland similar draft compensation for the 2025 or 2026 draft if the Browns are open to that.

Such a move will allow the Lions to continue adding to their foundation on the first two days of the 2024 draft. But with Newsome, the Lions would also land a cornerback to immediate help the team make a Super Bowl push in 2024.