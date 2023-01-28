‘There’s No Selfishness:’ Free Agent Lineman Praises Lions Culture

The Detroit Lions are thinking about what free agents to bring back to the team, and as they do so, it’s clear the team is becoming a favored destination in a lot of ways.

Hearing the desire of free agents to return this offseason has proved that in a big way, and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has been effusive in his constant praise of the team.

In an interview with Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Buggs once again made his point about why he loves the Lions, and what he appreciates specifically.

Specifically, Buggs told Twentyman that the best thing about the Lions this past season was the fact that the locker room bought in and loved teamwork as well as their teammates. That made the environment one of the best, and one that he appreciated and grew within.

“Once you get a group of guys that are all buying in to the game plan and the system and they want to win and want to work and put in the work and time to win that’s always a blessing and always a good feeling to be around. And the thing I like about this team is no one is selfish. Everybody buys in and works together. Everybody congratulates one another when they make a big play. There’s no selfishness here and that’s what I like being around,” Buggs said in the piece.

As a result of that, Bugs once again confirmed to Twentyman that he hopes to return in very strong terms. As he said, he “hopes to God” that he will return to the Lions thanks to the chance the staff gave him, though he doesn’t know the future.

Hearing Buggs praising what Detroit is building is very notable for the future.

Buggs Posted About Desiring Lions Return

After signing just before the season, Buggs stepped up and found a way to be one of the best defenders on the team, and a key veteran leader. Not only did he send a message in print to the Lions, but he did on the internet as well.

As Buggs tweeted directly to the team, he’s ready to “run it back” with Detroit for the future.

@Lions I’m ready to run it back 🤞🏾😎 — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 17, 2023

“Lions I’m ready to run it back,” Buggs tweeted.

Buggs isn’t the only key free agent that is craving a Detroit return. Defensive lineman John Cominsky, who was also signed before camp this year and excelled, has said he wants to come back with the team in 2023 as well.

Add it up and it’s clear two of Detroit’s hardest working defenders want to keep things going with the team in the future.

Buggs Had Major 2022 Season for Lions

While many might have seen Buggs as only a depth lineman coming to Detroit, savvy fans understand how he has changed the game for the team’s defensive front during the season.

The Lions weren’t pushed around up front as much as they may have been in the past thanks to Buggs coming into the mix and locking things down for the team in the middle. While he might not pile up big stats, he managed to play an important role for the team’s defense.

During the season, Buggs put up a total of 46 combined tackles, one pass defended and one sack. Additionally, he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

Buggs also became a team leader, something that became obvious when he was mic’d up late in the season.

Play

Isaiah Buggs Mic'd Up | Extended Sights and Sounds Lions vs Jets Week 15 Check out field-level highlights and mic'd up sound from Isaiah Buggs in last week’s game against the Jets in this edition of Sights and Sounds, presented by Priority Health. Up next: #DETvsCAR | 📺 FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things… 2022-12-22T00:40:07Z

With this in mind, Buggs has been a significant player for the Detroit defense, and someone who could be seen as the total package for the team.

Detroit could ill-afford to lose the beef and toughness he has provided the group since signing with the team just prior to the season, and they can ill-afford to leave a solid locker room which he seems to appreciate.