Key Free Agent Sends Strong Message to Lions Ahead of Offseason

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make in free agency when their offseason begins, and one of the biggest will revolve around what to do with defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

After signing just before the season, Buggs stepped up and found a way to be one of the best defenders on the team, and a key veteran leader. Now, he is sending a message to the team before the offseason gets underway.

As Buggs tweeted directly to the team, he’s ready to “run it back” with Detroit for the future.

@Lions I’m ready to run it back 🤞🏾😎 — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 17, 2023

“Lions I’m ready to run it back,” Buggs tweeted.

Buggs isn’t the only key free agent that is craving a Detroit return. Defensive lineman John Cominsky, who was also signed before camp this year and excelled, has said he wants to come back with the team in 2023 as well.

Seeing Buggs and his desire to return along with the similar desires of others just proves the quality culture the team is building. Players want to be in the mix now, and they desire to stick around when they do come to the team.

Will Buggs return? In the weeks ahead, that will be a question Brad Holmes has to answer for the Lions. It’s clear that Buggs desires that outcome in a big way, though.

Buggs Offered Strong Reaction to Lions’ Season

Speaking after the season ended on Twitter, Buggs was very introspective on what played out as well as thankful. As he wrote, he had everything to prove in year four with his back against the wall, and he managed to get it done.

Man What A Season Year 4 ✅ In The Books. This Year I Had To Show The World That I Belong And I Did Just That👑 I Gave Everything I Had This Season And More. God Definitely Worked His Way With Me This Season He Opened Doors That Was Closed🙏🏾 Year 5 Loading……. #96BALLFOREVER pic.twitter.com/tmDaJRJEag — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 10, 2023

“Man What A Season. Year 4 In The Books. This Year I Had To Show The World That I Belong And I Did Just That. I Gave Everything I Had This Season And More. God Definitely Worked His Way With Me This Season. He Opened Doors That Was Closed. Year 5 Loading…,” Buggs tweeted.

Buggs felt he left it all on the field, and the Lions did as well. The only thing left to see now is whether or not the Lions re-sign him this offseason. It could make sense relative to how well he played and meshed with his new team.

Buggs Had Major 2022 Season for Lions

While many might have seen Buggs as only a depth lineman coming to Detroit, savvy fans understand how he has changed the game for the team’s defensive front during the season.

The Lions weren’t pushed around up front as much as they may have been in the past thanks to Buggs coming into the mix and locking things down for the team in the middle. While he might not pile up big stats, he managed to play an important role for the team’s defense.

During the season, Buggs put up a total of 46 combined tackles, one pass defended and one sack. Additionally, he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

Buggs also became a team leader, something that became obvious when he was mic’d up late in the season.

With this in mind, Buggs has been a significant player for the Detroit defense, and someone who could be seen as the total package for the team.

Detroit could ill-afford to lose the beef and toughness he has provided the group since signing with the team just prior to the season, which is a big reason Detroit should consider keeping him around.