Lions Reveal New Details in Search for Cameron Sutton After Warrant Issued

Police in Florida are still searching for former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony domestic battery charge.

But a high-ranking Lions official revealed this week that when the warrant was first issued, the team knew Sutton’s exact location — inside the team facility.

Team president Rod Wood spoke to Fox 2 Sports on March 25, revealing that Sutton was “actually in our building” and working with the strength coach when the team first learned he was wanted in Florida. The team sent a message to the veteran cornerback and advised that he surrender to police, but he remains at large.

Lions President: ‘He Left the Building’

Wood explained that Sutton had made an unexpected offseason visit to the team facility earlier in the month, and while he was there they learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

“We learned about the warrant the same time everybody else did, on social media,” Wood told Fox 2. “And we were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. And we found him, he was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person — not me but other members of the staff. And he left the building and we released him the next day and no one has spoken to him since.”

@Lions president Rod Wood spoke to @DanMillerFox2 regarding the team's decision to release Cam Sutton and says Sutton was in Allen Park when the team learned of the warrant for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/b1X4ywcJ4t — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 25, 2024

Wood added that Lions officials spoke to the NFL and huddled to discuss the best course of action, ultimately reaching out to Sutton and urging him to work with a lawyer and turn himself in to police.

“As soon as that call (with league officials) wrapped up, we kind of quickly convened to talk about it,” Wood said. “We were able to reach Cam and talked about it and suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in. After that, we met the rest of the day and the following morning to decide to release him.”

Police Still Searching for Cameron Sutton

As The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy and Mark Puleo reported, Sutton did not heed his now-former team’s advice and turn himself in. Instead, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has made several attempts to contact Sutton by calling and trying to reach him at his residence, but they have been unsuccessful.

“Police believe he’s no longer in possession of his phone and have tried repeatedly to get in touch with him,” the report noted.

Police said they responded to a March 7 call at a residence in Lutz, Florida, and found a woman who alleged she had been battered by Sutton. The team announced on March 21 that they had released Sutton, a key acquisition in 2023 who had started all 17 games for the team last season.

The Athletic’s report added that Sutton has been in other legal trouble in recent years.

“Sutton has been involved in an ongoing paternity case, initially filed Aug. 4, 2022, when he was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Hillsborough, Fla., court records,” the report noted.