Veteran Grinder, Youngsters Pop for Lions During Offseason Workouts

The Detroit Lions have been pushing through a critical offseason on the field, and it’s been important to see the way the team has responded thus far to the goals that have been laid out in front of them.

Heading into 2022, the Lions have to see themselves take some major strides at key positions on the field in order to be able to show tangible signs of progress. Luckily, several players are already showing off as it relates to doing just that.

Thus far, there have been plenty of players who have made waves during the offseason program, and the good news is most can be found at critical spots on the roster. Here’s a look at the top players who have impressed the most during the offseason workout period ahead of training camp.

Trinity Benson, Wide Receiver

So far this offseason, Benson has been a walking big play for Detroit’s offense. Few days have passed in the workout period that he hasn’t created a buzz, and it’s quite possible that Benson is being motivated by a major snub this offseason cast his way by his quarterback. Whether the reason is personal or not, Benson has attacked the offseason with his hair on fire. He’s making major plays on the field in camp and has managed to dominate at times at his position.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Quintez Cephus just keeps showing up in competitive periods. Noted that Trinity Benson is also having a really good spring. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 8, 2022

Considering how Benson may have been overlooked coming into the offseason, that’s very notable at this point in time for his development.

Charles Harris, Linebacker/Edge

It’s hard to imagine a player who collected 7.5 sacks in 2021 generating new buzz and hype in the subsequent offseason, but that’s just what has happened for Harris. Many have wondered if Harris would be a one-hit wonder after re-signing this offseason and enjoying a career year in 2021. It doesn’t seem as if that is going to be the case, because Harris hasn’t stopped putting in the work whatsoever on the field. He still grinds, and has been cited by players as one of the hardest working members of the team. There is no resting on any laurels so far this season for Harris, which is good news for the Lions. In fact, he believes he could have been even more special for the team in 2021. That makes him all the more dangerous for 2022.

Jared Goff, Quarterback

If the pressure’s on Goff for 2022, it wouldn’t be obvious based on the cool, calm and collected way he’s been going about his business this offseason. Players and coaches alike have been raving about Goff’s improvements and the way he is carrying himself. Already, he looks to be in a great place pushing toward a vital season on the field. Perhaps the biggest positive for Goff so far has been his accuracy and mechanics, which has been on full display during camp:

Goff needed a good spring to position himself well for the coming season. So far, he seems to be getting that and then some in Detroit.

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line

Though he’s only been in the building for a few months, Hutchinson has already taken on the look of a difference maker for the Lions. He’s acting like a pro on the field and in the meeting rooms, and already seems to be ahead on learning his new defense, as well. Hutchinson badly needs to be the total package for the Lions, and it seems as if this is trending toward being the case for the team if the early work in camp on the field and off is true. He has earned major praise from his coach Dan Campbell:

Hutchinson has been as advertised, which at this stage for a rookie is not a small deal. It doesn’t seem like he’s going to be overwhelmed while starting his career in the NFL.

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver

Depth isn’t going to be the issue for the Lions in 2022 as it relates to the wideout position. Much like Benson, Cephus continually is putting his best foot forward on the field and making play after play. He turned in a sparkling one-handed catch for the team, and looks to be picking up where he left off before injury last year.

Better than that, Cephus seems to be relishing the competition being thrown his way. Seeing both Cephus and Benson star is a big plus for the Lions. The team needs depth at wide receiver, and it looks like a lock to say they’re going to be receiving said depth from players like this when all is said and done. Cephus is off to a red hot start ahead of training camp this year.

