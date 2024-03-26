Lions Take ‘Big Swing’ at Projected $82 Million CB in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions told reporters at the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida on March 26 that the team has ‘urgency’ to add another cornerback. Campbell said the Lions are exploring another free agent addition and potential draft targets. But AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton suggested the Lions should pursue trading for 2022 All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Payton proposed on March 26 that the Lions should send the No. 29 overall pick from the 2024 first round and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Surtain and the No. 147 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

“The Broncos are in a place where they are about to embark on a rebuild and with Surtain’s deal almost up, they would have to pick up his very expensive fifth year option and then sign him to new lucrative contract after that,” Payton wrote. “They’d have to do all that while presumably trying to find a quarterback since they’re out of range from the top ones in this year’s draft.

“The Lions can come in and offer the Broncos a chance to relieve themselves from having to make a big money offer to Surtain very soon and give them more assets to use in a trade up scenario for this years draft.”

Surtain made first-team All-Pro with the Broncos during his second season in 2022. He wasn’t a member of the All-Pro team in 2023, but Surtain made his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

In 17 games, Surtain recorded 69 combined tackles, 12 pass defenses and 1 interception in 2023. He has 36 pass defenses and 7 interceptions in 50 career NFL games.