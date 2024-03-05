Hi, Subscriber

Lions Urged to Bring Home Recently Released $39 Million Safety 

Quandre Diggs

Getty Woodward Sports media personality Eazy encouraged the Detroit Lions to pursue signing safety Quandre Diggs in NFL free agency.

Hours after the Detroit Lions re-signed free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, Woodward Sports media personality Eazy called for the Lions to bring back another defensive back. One that the team departed with four and a half years ago — safety Quandre Diggs.

The 31-year-old safety is looking for a new team after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Seattle Seahawks released him on March 5.

Diggs posted “forever grateful” on X (formerly Twitter) following his release. In response, Eazy quote tweeted Diggs’ post with the simple message, “Before you ask, the answers yes.”

Diggs played four and a half seasons in Detroit from 2015-2019. The Lions traded him along with a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-round selection.

In March 2022, Diggs signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Seahawks. He was set to enter the final year of that contract prior to his release.

