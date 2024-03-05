Lions Linked to Former $65 Million, All-Pro CB

The Detroit Lions could have a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson already on the roster. But with a major need at cornerback, The Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey proposed the idea of the Lions signing a cornerback who has already won that award in veteran Stephon Gilmore.

Ramsey named Gilmore one of six cornerbacks “to watch” this offseason for the Lions.

“Long been considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even taking home a Defensive Player of the Year in addition to his two All-Pros and five Pro Bowls, and delivered a solid 2023 season for the NFC East-winning Cowboys,” Ramsey wrote. “Though he is in the final years of his career, he still showed he can be a No. 1 corner with championship pedigree.”

With the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, Gilmore posted 68 combined tackles with 13 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.

He made first-team All-Pro with the New England Patriots during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Gilmore led the NFL with 6 interceptions and 20 pass defenses on his way to the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Gilmore began his career as a first-round pick with the Buffalo Bills in 2012. The Patriots signed him to a 5-year, $65 million contract during the 2017 offseason.