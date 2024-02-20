Lions Part Ways With Veteran Starter After Six Seasons: Report

The Detroit Lions said goodbye to one of their longest-tenured defensive players on February 20 — safety Tracy Walker.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported that the Lions are releasing Walker to save about $5.5 million in cap space.

The Lions drafted Walker at No. 82 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The 29-year-old has never played for another organization.

In six seasons, Walker started 43 games of 79 games for the Lions. He posted 398 combined tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits. He also had 23 pass defenses, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.

During 2023, Walker started six contests before moving into a special teams role in Week 14.

The Lions released Walker one day after NFL.com’s Matt Okada included the safety on a list of potential NFC roster cut candidates.