Doc Rivers Believed Kawhi Leonard Would Be A Laker Reveals Chris Broussard

Kawhi Leonard almost became a Los Angeles Lakers swingman and would have teammed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in donning the purple and gold.

🖐 👑 〰 Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Lakers 4 years $140 million – https://t.co/pX3svpBBmn pic.twitter.com/te3urc1iHq — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 1, 2019

A Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder trade changed everything.

As a result, George and Leonard joined a Doc Rivers-led Los Angeles Clippers team that already had Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, Patrick Patterson and others on their roster.

“Kawhi would’ve gone to the Lakers if they have not been able to pull off that Paul George trade,” Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I mean, the Clippers thought that Friday [July 6th, 2019], it happened on a Friday night; the Clippers thought that evening that he was going to the Lakers. Doc Rivers had told people, ‘He’s a Laker.’ They thought it was over. And to their credit and to Kawhi’s credit, they were patient enough because he didn’t want to be a third wheel if that’s what he would’ve been or part of that.”

Favorited to go toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals, the Clippers were defeated in the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. The Clippers finished 49-23 this season and in second place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Currently holding a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA’s Western Conference standings, the Lakers are two wins away from winning the franchises 17th NBA Championship. If they win, Los Angeles would tie with the Boston Celtics for having the most championships in the NBA.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel, the Lakers finished in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings with a 52-19 record behind the play of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a supporting cast that includes Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green and Alex Caruso.

The star of the show, LeBron James was a runner up in the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award race. The Akron, Ohio native averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists in the NBA’s regular season.

Lakers big man, Anthony Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for the purple and gold.

“When we traded for Anthony Davis, it’s made life easier for LeBron,” Lakers legend and Naismith Hall of Famer, Magic Johnson told me.

“LeBron’s made life easier for AD as well.”

It’s water under the bridge at this point, but could you imagine if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard were Lakers teammates?

“He wanted to be home,” Chris Broussard told Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“And didn’t want to have to you know, physically be the only guy carrying everything. And so, he would’ve gone to the Lakers. And again, credit to everybody involved that they pulled off that deal and was able to get him to the Clippers. But yeah, he would’ve went to the Lakers.”