President Trump Rips Lakers, LeBron James NBA Finals Win Via Twitter [LOOK]

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals win….sorta!

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

“Viewership for NBA Finals crash nearly 70 percent,” Trump tweeted.

“Beaten by random Sunday Night football game.”

Trump sent a link via Breitbart News within his tweet and stated: “Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest.”

Just last week, President Trump blasted Lakers All-Star LeBron James on the Rush Limbaugh radio Show. “He’s a great basketball player,” Trump said.

“But people don’t want to see a guy that’s that way. They don’t want to see that. … He’s a hater.

“You don’t want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

During the summer, President Trump told Fox that he was disinterested in watching NBA basketball because of players kneeling during the National Anthem. “That’s not acceptable to me,” he said.

When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too.”

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” James replied in August. “And that’s all I got to say. I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me. I’m not going to get into it.

“I think our game is in a beautiful position and we have fans all over the world and our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game. But also respect what else we try to bring to the game and acknowledge it — what’s right and what’s wrong.

Trump and James have history dating back to 2018.

While promoting his I Promise School for at-risk youths in his native Akron, Ohio, James told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired on August 3, 2018, that he felt Trump was “using sports to divide us.”

Trump later responded on Twitter saying: “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Meanwhile, the Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions. Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Jason Kidd, Phil Handy, Lionel Hollins, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy, Quinton Crawford and Greg St. Jean, the Lakers finished the regular season with a 52-19 season and a first place finish.

James was the 2020 NBA Finals MVP. In the regular season, James, 35, a sixteen-time NBA All-Star, averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. James is now a four time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Lakers.

On-court partner, Anthony Davis was potent for the Lakers, as well. A seven-time NBA All-Star and first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Davis, 27, averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks in the regular season.