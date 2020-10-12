Lakers Championship Jacket Unveiled, Designer Reacts [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA Finals Champion. When an NBA team wins an NBA Finals, it’s likely that Jeff Hamilton designs their commerative leather jacket.

Hamilton’s tenure in doing so began in the 90s with the Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls. The Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant-era Los Angeles Lakers teams of the early 2000s did so too.

“It’s inspirational because I have love for the game & especially the Lakers,” Jeff Hamilton told me via text message Sunday night.

“Having designed jackets in the locker room for Michael Jordan & for Kobe and Shaq and being out of the business for a few years and getting the license back I wanted to come up with something really good that showed the continuation of what it was in the last 20 years but yet fresh and new. Everybody is loving the jacket and my phone has been going crazy all night since they won the championship.”

The Lakers defeated the Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala and Bam Adebayo-led Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Guided by head coach, Erik Spoelstra, the Heat lost 4-2 to the Lakers in their best of seven series.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches Jason Kidd and Phil Handy, Lionel Hollins, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy, Quinton Crawford and Greg St. Jean, the Lakers finished the regular season with a 52-19 season and a first place finish.

LeBron James was the 2020 NBA Finals MVP. In the regular season, James, 35, a sixteen-time NBA All-Star, averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. James is now a four time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Lakers.

On-court partner, Anthony Davis was potent for the Lakers, as well. A seven-time NBA All-Star and first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Davis, 27, averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks in the regular season.

A College National Championship under head coach John Calipari, Davis won an Olympic gold medal with Team U.S.A. Basketball under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Davis was primed and ready all season for LA.

“This is the year,” Anthony Davis told me at the beginning of the NBA season.

“That’s the main goal. That’s our goal and we are going to come in with the mindset that we’re all thinking.”

The Lakers supporting cast also included Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Devontae Cacok, Avery Bradley, Markieff Morris, JaVale McGee, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kostas Antetokounmpo.