WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Challenged To Epic Mark Henry Rematch

Imagine a world where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Henry went toe-to-toe in the wrestling ring again.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Henry told me he’ like to do it again.

“I’m 2-0 against The Rock,” Henry told me.

“I think I should give him the opportunity to get one, to get a ‘chip against me. I think if I was to come out of retirement and wrestle somebody, I would say, “Hey man. You wrestling again, huh? You know you never beat me. Don’t that bother you a little bit? You should wanna get that ‘chip…” and see what he says. He would say, ‘Your ass in going down this time! You might as well go on and look up at the lights!’ I would have to look at the lights.”

Mark Henry and The Rock were part of the late 90s group, The Nation of Domination. The Nation was comprised of late great, Owen Hart, Ahmed Johnson, Savio Vega, D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, Farooq and Crush.

A WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, Mark Henry joined the WWE in 1996 after a successful career as a two-time U.S. Olympic weightlifter. During his professional wrestling career, he’s been the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, European Champion World Heavyweight Championship.

Henry is currentl a WWE producer.

The Rock wrestled for the WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. During his wrestling career, The Rock has had 17 championship reigns in the WWE. That reign includes 10 as a world heavyweight champion (the WWF/E Championship eight times and the WCW/World Championship twice), the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times. He is the sixth WWF/E Triple Crown Champion, and the winner of the 2000 Royal Rumble.

In a 2016 interview with the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Ken Shamrock shared that The Rock made him a better wrestler. “His mic skills, the way he played his character, I got to learn quite a bit in that area from him by working with him,” Shamrock told me.

“He was a tremendous talent. You see him now in the movies. He was definitely one of those gems. I got to be able to work a program with him for a year or so and that was precious times. You get opportunities like that, you have to learn. You got to be grabbing things from these people. I don’t care how good you become in anything, you always are going to learn. You should always be trying to learn. I was really blessed to have those opportunities. The Rock was definitely one of my highlights to be able to work with him in the ring and learn from him.”