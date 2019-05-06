WWE’s Undertaker Named on This Impressive List of Grapplers

Jeff Jarrett is a legend in wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer has equally been the man in both promoter and wrestler roles.

Equally impressive?

Jarrett had four reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion and six as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

In a recent interview, I sat down with the student of the wrestling game and Jarrett shared with me some of his favorites in wrestling.

“Fabulous Jackie Fargo is one of the guys I was raised on,” Jeff Jarrett told me on Scoop B Radio.

“He was strutting long before Flair was and certainly myself. He was somebody who sold out The Garden many times. I’m going way back.”

“Jerry The King Lawler is a guy that in his hey day… his believability, his authenticity, his realism… he taught me so much.”

The Heartbreak Kid is on Jeff Jarrett’s list too:

“Shawn Michaels is a guy that I got to have many matches with,” Jeff Jarrett told Scoop B Radio. “But when you look on his body of work over the years, you have to put him if not at the very top, certainly up there at the top.

Kurt Angle also makes the cut:

“You got to go with a guy who I had the fortunate… or unfortunate, because he beat the hell out of me, Kurt Angle,” Jeff Jarrett said. “Olympic gold medalist and Kurt came on to the scene and really…a lot of amateur wrestlers in our business don’t quite get how to make that transition and I believe yes, Kurt won the worlds and he won the gold and he did almost everything you could possibly do as an amateur wrestler…the professional wrestler he became just off the charts good.”

The Dead Man also makes the cut! The Undertaker is legendary for The Streak.

If you’re tardy to the party: “The Streak,” is the Undertaker’s consecutive wins at WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of Wresting. ‘Taker’s streak began at WrestleMania VII and ended at WrestleMania 30.

During The Streak, Undertaker defeated 18 wrestlers during including household names like Shawn Michaels, as well as Kane, The Big Show, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Psycho Sid, The Big Boss Man, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Mark Henry and Triple H.

“I knew this guy when he broke in down in Texas,” Jeff Jarrett told Scoop B Radio.

“He worked in Tennessee and then he went to WCW. When you take a step back and really look at the big man in this business. You almost have to say Undertaker. Andre the Giant, great big man, Great Giant Stud, but when you look at Taker’s…the dude was main eventing Wrestlemanias in the 80s. Mark [Calloway] I don’t think is a big man. He has no peers.”