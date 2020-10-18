Eagles Activate Veteran Pass Rusher, Elevate Athletic TE for Ravens Game

The Eagles have been tweaking their roster in an attempt to overcome the onslaught of injuries at several key positions. The team will get two key offseason additions back on Sunday versus Baltimore: safety Will Parks and defensive end Vinny Curry.

Curry is returning from a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener against Washington. He registered a half-sack in 22 defensive snaps in that game, following a 2019 campaign where he recorded five sacks. Curry has 27.5 career sacks in parts of eight seasons in Philadelphia. He spent one unproductive year in Tampa Bay before returning to the nest.

“At the end of the day … you know in your heart that you shouldn’t have left in the first place,” Curry said during training camp.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have elevated TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster for #BALvsPHI. pic.twitter.com/BhB4ICXPZ2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Parks will make his debut in midnight green today against a dangerous Ravens offense paced by last year’s MVP Lamar Jackson. The former Bronco was brought in to be the Eagles’ big nickel safety but may see an increased role this week with Jalen Mills starting at cornerback. Philly is down to just three healthy safeties: Parks, Rodney McLeod, along with rookies K’Von Wallace and Elijah Riley.

“I love the football culture here. It’s awesome, bro,” Parks said during camp. “It’s Super Bowl or nothing and that’s the kind of team I wanted to be a part of, that’s the kind of organization I wanted to help win games.”

Eagles Elevate DB Elijah Riley, TE Jason Croom

The Eagles elevated Riley and tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster. Both guys will be available versus Baltimore, depending on whether they are made active or inactive.

Riley, the undrafted rookie free agent, was a four-year player at Army where he recorded 201 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 6.5 sacks in college. He’s another young hybrid cornerback-safety for the Eagles. The team waived Grayland Arnold earlier in the week.

Croom was first signed by Philly on Sept. 29, one week after being released from Buffalo’s practice squad. The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee played in 15 games (three starts) for in 2018 and caught 22 balls for 259 yards and a touchdown (387 offensive snaps). He’s considers an athletic tight end with speed.

DeSean Jackson Update, Return Coming?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, injured speed threat DeSean Jackson will be back on the field in Week 7 for “Thursday Night Football.” The Eagles take on the Giants in four days for a pivotal NFC East showdown.

Eagles' WR DeSean Jackson, who is out today against Baltimore due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return for Thursday night's game against the NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

Jackson hasn’t played a snap since Sept. 27 when he hauled in two balls for 11 yards. The veteran receiver has 10 catches for 121 yards this season and 19 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in two abbreviated seasons since returning to Philly.

Remember, Jackson inked a three-year, $27.9 million deal last offseason after the Birds traded back for the player they drafted in 2008. He is due $4.8 million in 2020, plus a $2 million roster bonus. He’ll be a free agent after the 2021 season.

