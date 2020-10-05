‘Ball’s in Air, See Ball, Go Get It’ Says Eagles Practice Squad ‘Hero’ WR

The Eagles didn’t get quite to “Invincible” levels this weekend, but they could have easily held an open tryout for receivers.

Philadelphia was down to two wideouts on the active rosters before the team elevated Deontay Burnett and signed Travis Fulgham off the practice squad. Their lineup heading into “Sunday Night Football” featured a rookie fifth-rounder, plus three veterans who barely had more experience than Vince Papale. Greg Ward was their number one option with 42 career receptions for 362 yards in two seasons, with Fulgham and Burnett combining for 245 total offensive snaps prior to Week 4.

Then, something magical happened and all those practice-squad reps seemed to pay off. Especially for Fulgham. His beautiful 42-yard touchdown grab with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter provided the go-ahead score and earned Fulgham legend status in Philly. Better yet, it was a play he and quarterback Carson Wentz had rehearsed in practice.

“For me, that’s a regular play,” Fulgham said. “The ball’s in the air, see ball, go get it. But me and Carson, I mean, the first play we did in practice, so we just had to do the same thing again.”

Carson Wentz confirms they he and Travis Fulgham ran that long TD play one time in practice and hit on it. So they are officially 2-for-2 on that rep. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 5, 2020

Added Wentz: “So we’re 2-for-2 on that one.”

The sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion finished with two catches for 57 yards, including that dagger touchdown which put the Eagles up 18-14. Fulgham was drafted by Detroit in 2019 before getting waived in August and then spending a week with the Packers. The Eagles invited him to training camp and signed him to the practice squad where he struck up an instant chemistry with Wentz.

“After we broke the huddle, Carson said, ‘Get ready,’ so I knew it was a good shot he was going to throw the ball to me,” Fulgham said. “I came off the line, kind of beat the corner, do what I do every day in practice, and we just executed.”

Travis Fulgham was promoted from the Eagles practice squad to the active roster yesterday. Tonight he caught this 42-yard touchdown on Sunday Night Football. 📺 NBC | #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QXODq5ddzv — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 5, 2020

Wentz Sets Record, Proud of Guys ‘Stepping Up’

Meanwhile, Wentz set a few records and milestones in Sunday night’s must-win game. Wentz opened the scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run, his third rushing score of the season which set a new career-high. He also became the first Eagles quarterback with a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games since Michael Vick did it in 2010.

“We had a game plan ready to go for that style of defense and we expected the guys to step up and make the plays when asked to and that’s what we did,” Wentz said. “For me, as far as my preparation I didn’t overthink anything. Guys were there and they’re going make the play and I trust them.”

He finished 18-of-28 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with an unimpressive 81.4 passer rating. However, his head coach called it an “inspired” and “gutty” performance, especially the way he used his legs. Wentz moved the pile on a QB sneak for a crucial 4th-and-1 conversion while picking up 37 total rushing yards. He’s now averaging 5.8 yards-per-carry through four weeks, another career-high for the kid from North Dakota.

“It might not have been perfect, but he gutted out several plays tonight and my hat’s off to him,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “For just continuing to battle and continuing to stand in there and make some tough throws and some tough decisions. He did a nice job.”

