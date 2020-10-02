Raiders GM, Jon Gruden Have Long Been ‘All In’ on Carson Wentz

Let’s be clear: the Raiders don’t have a quarterback problem. Derek Carr is a “great quarterback,” per Jon Gruden.

Carr ranks among the league leaders this season in several key categories, such as completion percentage (74.0), quarterback rating (116.4), touchdowns (6), passing yards (784). Plus, he’s having a really good time proving his many doubters wrong. But the Raiders play in Las Vegas, a city that loves glitz, drama, and high risk — and quarterback controversy is always going to be a topic of conversation.

So it’s no surprise to hear tiny whispers about Carson Wentz being on the Raiders’ wish list. These are barely audible small breaths uttered on social media but worth examining nonetheless. Remember, Raiders GM Mike Mayock (Philly native) had Wentz listed as his top quarterback on the big board in 2016 when he was working as an ESPN draft analyst.

Mayock's Top 5 QBs 👇 1. Carson Wentz, NDSU

2. Jared Goff, CAL

3. Paxton Lynch, MEM

4. Connor Cook, MSU

5. Dak Prescott, MSST#NFLCombine — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 27, 2016

“He got in line, waited for his turn and won two national championships,” Mayock said in 2016, via USA Today. “The more I have been around the kid, his coach, the more I like him. I am all in on Carson Wentz.”

Jon Gruden loves Carson Wentz. Mike Mayock loves Carson Wentz. The Raiders have three first-round picks. If Nick Foles makes a run and the Eagles rethink (as they should) which QB to move forward with, the Raiders are the team to watch. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) December 31, 2018

His head coach also has a long history of praising and admiring Wentz, including the two of them sitting down for a lengthy edition of “Gruden’s QB Camp” when Gruden worked as an analyst for ESPN. He called him the most “NFL-ready” quarterback in the 2016 draft and later compared him to Brett Favre.

Jon Gruden says Carson Wentz is further along than Brett Favre, at this point in his career. #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 26, 2017

“The other thing I love about Wentz is his preparation is off the charts,” Gruden said, via Philly Voice. “This guy works at it hard. He studies, he’s really into it, and when he goes out and practices, it’s like a game. He is really into football, man.”

Raiders Took Chance on Nelson Agholor

The Raiders aren’t foreign to jumping into the Eagles’ scrap heap. Las Vegas signed slot receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason to a cheap one-year deal after he fell out of favor in Philly. He hasn’t been wowing his new team but does have a few highlight-reel plays, including an ankle-breaking 23-yard reception.

I can’t remember the last time I saw Nelson Agholor look this explosive. pic.twitter.com/Wiq1OZg4Qi — Patrick (@EaglesPMC) September 22, 2020

Agholor has played on 77 total offensive snaps in 2020 and saw a season-high 50 snaps last week. He has four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Mayock spoke glowingly of the former USC standout during training camp, hinting that the 27-year-old had a chip on his shoulder.

“Nelson Agholor is on a mission,” said Mayock, via USA Today. “I think of the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game. I had a pretty good grade on him coming out of USC, I think I know what Nelly is and I think we’re seeing the best version of Nelly in this camp.”

Would Eagles Trade Wentz to Las Vegas?

The short answer is no. Carr would have to suffer a career-threatening injury or regress to the point of no return since he is locked up in Vegas through 2022. Any trade scenario would also assume that Wentz can’t fix his accuracy and mobility problems, leading to the start of the Jalen Hurts era in Philly.

If this is real, #Raiders need to trade for Carson Wentz. https://t.co/z8JIQsROVP — Phil (@philohlemutz) October 2, 2020

But, assuming all of the above happened, what would the Raiders be willing to give up for Wentz? He’s still only three years removed from an MVP campaign and Super Bowl championship. Vegas owns six draft picks in 2021: first round (20th overall), second round (52nd), third round (84th), fifth round (149th), sixth round (198th), seventh round (243th).

While a first-round pick seems out of reach, GM Howie Roseman could dangle Wentz in exchange for Denzelle Good, the Raiders’ promising young guard/tackle and a second-rounder. Hypothetically speaking, of course. The hope is that Wentz perks up and reverts to the franchise quarterback everyone envisioned when he signed that $128 million extension.

