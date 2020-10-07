Eagles Top Playmaker on COVID-19: ‘We Shouldn’t Have Played’

Darius Slay is full of jokes and laughed about the hardest part of the NFL’s COVID-19 rules was not having the rookies buy him dinner on the road. They can’t venture outside their bubble, thus depriving him of his favorite meal: a nice steak from Del Frisco’s or somewhere fancy like that.

Everyone laughed. Then, Slay made a stunning admission about the season. It shouldn’t have happened.

“We shouldn’t have played,” Slay said.

Slay later clarified that he was talking about the early stages of the pandemic before the league established strict protocols and social distancing guidelines. The Eagles’ shutdown cornerback applauded the way the organization and the league had taken the bull by the horns. He has never felt unsafe or at risk since arriving at the Eagles’ practice facility.

“I think y’all just trying to word it wrong,” Slay told reporters. “I was basically just saying when it first came out … so I’m like ‘ah, nah, we maybe should not have no season’ when it first came out. Clearly like the Eagles have been doing a great job of protecting us.”

Darius Slay said the NFL shouldn't have had a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said "it's not scary, I don't live in fear" but admitted he wasn't in favor of a season in 2020. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 7, 2020

So, you are comfortable playing this year, right?

“I’m OK playing,” Slay said. “Shoot, the Eagles probably have it the most safest it’s been. I feel most safest here besides at my house.”

Slay Was Worried, Then NFL Established Protocols

Slay admitted that he was worried at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because he didn’t know how the NFL was going to successfully control the novel coronavirus. The fear of the unknown caused him to believe there shouldn’t be a season. He has a family, a son and a wife to protect.

Darius Slay clarifies his comments, saying he's okay playing and the #Eagles do a great job protecting them. His full comments on not wanting a season when the news first hit: pic.twitter.com/KJhvF87JhU — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) October 7, 2020

“Well, when I heard what the rules were and how they were going to protect us, you know, with the COVID, with the mask, all the stuff they came up with … they came up with a good game plan to have us in the building,” Slay told reporters. “Before then, I was thinking to myself like ‘How they going to do this? How they

going to find a way for us to not have this. How they going to know who have it?'”

Darius Slay said the San Fran trip was different because he couldn't have the rookies go out and get him dinner. "I like a nice steak … you know, like Del Frisco's." The team isn't allowed to go out for dinner due to COVID-19 rules. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 7, 2020

Slay continued: “And that’s when they kind of invented the trackers and we got all kinds of stuff so I’m like OK now I feel comfortable doing it because of the fact that I’m getting tested every day and this and that and the third. Because I have kids, so I had to make sure that my kids and my wife and everybody was OK.”

Slay Fine After Injury vs. San Francisco

Slay also confirmed that he was feeling fine after injuring his knee last week against San Francisco. He took a helmet to the knee from gargantuan 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey (6-foot-8, 291 pounds) and left the game for a few plays.

The Eagles cornerback said he played through the pain on pure adrenaline, but it definitely hurt on the plane ride home back to Philadelphia. No worry, Slay is healed up and ready to go.

Darius Slay on the M. McGlinchey block at his knee: "Thankfully I got my foot off the ground because it could have been real ugly." Said his adrenaline was rushing and he wanted to get back to win the game. But he "felt it on the plane." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 7, 2020

