Houston Reporter Name-Drops Eagles Coach in Texans Search

Doug Pederson’s seat is getting warm in Philadelphia. Not Dante’s Interno, just mildly hot. It would still be a shock to see the Eagles fire the only coach to deliver a Super Bowl title in franchise history after one abysmal year. Especially if the team hangs on to win the NFC East.

However, Pederson is catching all kinds of criticism in Year 5. And his snippy press conferences — albeit sometimes justified — aren’t winning him any fans in the Philly media. There is a growing sense that the organization might have to decide between keeping Pederson or franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. The two aren’t clicking and Wentz is on the books for $128 million, including $55.4 million over the next two seasons.

Sports Illustrated’s Cody Stoots has been watching the Philly drama unfold from afar in Houston and he’s hopeful of a breakup. He’s calling it the “Pederson Plan” and it ends with Pederson coaching the Houston Texans in 2021.

If Philadelphia made the mistake of moving on from Pederson, the Texans must pounce on what Stoots calls the “Pederson Plan.” Stoots: “Doug Pederson should be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. He’s going to have the best resume. Now, you need some help for Pederson to even be in consideration. You need the Eagles to choose Carson Wentz over Doug Pederson … If it happens this offseason Doug Pederson has to be the head coach of the Houston Texans.”

Pederson No Stranger to Adversity

It’s been three years since the Eagles triumphantly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, including back-to-back playoff appearances and two NFC East crowns in three years. It hasn’t been easy as the team has battled injuries and adversity in each one of those campaigns.

Doug Pederson will say "it's on him."

Carson Wentz will say "we're close." None of it will matter. This is a bad football team. Once you realize that, it becomes easier to swallow.#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) November 22, 2020

It’s almost as if Pederson’s hard-scrabble team enjoys the extra pressure and rises to the occasion. Maybe that’s why the panic button remains muted and expectations high. Remember, the Eagles are still in first place with six games left.

“We still have a lot to play for,” Pederson said. “We still have an opportunity in our division to win the division eventually, and hopefully — it’s going to take everybody. It’s an uphill battle. But we just have to do our part. I’ve got to coach better, we have to practice better, and ultimately, we have to play better in order to really get this thing back on track.”

Report: Jeffrey Lurie Not Pleased with Offense

NFL Insider Adam Caplan revealed an interesting nugget on a recent Inside the Birds podcast when he disclosed that Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie let it be known that he was unhappy with the offensive performance in the Dallas game. The Eagles ended up beating the Cowboys 23-9 on Nov. 1 but it was an ugly display.

Philly finished with just 222 total yards of offense as rookie Ben DiNucci threw for 57 more passing yards than Carson Wentz. The Eagles quarterback also lost two fumbles in that one and chucked two interceptions.

Lurie was “not happy with the direction of the offense,” per Caplan (h/t Ryan M), and expected to see wholesale changes. Pederson has “stubbornly” refused to give up the play-calling duties, but the front office may make him turn it over to senior offensive consultant Rich Scangarello following two more sloppy outings.

If things continue into a downward spiral, Caplan believes the Eagles will hold Pederson responsible and hire a new coach as well as front-office support for GM Howie Roseman. Wentz would return as the starting quarterback in that scenario since Lurie remains fond of the kid from North Dakota State. Again, reportedly. Interesting times in South Philly.

