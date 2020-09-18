Eagles Coach on Hot Seat? NFL Insider Says Doug Pederson ‘Stressed Out’

Is Doug Pederson feeling the heat in his fifth year? His seat appears to be getting warmer, maybe right from underneath him.

Following a bombshell report of an internal power struggle in Philadelphia — one that claimed the Eagles head coach was “irritated” after being forced to fire his two top offensive assistants last year — the rumblings are turning into full-on nausea.

According to NFL Insider Tony Pauline, Pederson “may be stressed out” and his sources around the NFL are telling him that it’s not “going to get any better” for him.

“There are some rumblings from some people inside the league that I spoke to earlier this week who feel that Doug Pederson may have reached his limit,” Pauline said on the NFL Draft Insider podcast. “That Doug Pederson may be stressed out a little bit, or basically, I don’t know how to say this any better, it’s not going to get any better for Doug Pederson. I hate to hear that, I hate to see that, because he’s such a good guy and he’s a good coach, but that is the feeling among some people inside the league.”

Perhaps the stress is getting to him. On Friday, Pederson seemed a bit contentious with Philly reporters who keep harping on his decision to roll out an inexperienced offensive line and his refusal to let Carson Wentz play more outside the pocket. Again, those issues are the running narratives and not necessarily fact. Watch the game tape.

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson says blitzes aren't always on offensive line. Watch the tape. Some of it is on the RBs, the TEs, maybe QB. You really have to be careful with assigning blame. "The mistakes we made in protections last week … everyone had a hand in that." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 18, 2020

“So there’s all kinds of things that we can point the finger at,” Pederson said. “I can do a better job with a couple of play calls throughout the game, and those are all things that we take away from this first game and we are probably sitting here asking different questions.”

Is Eagles Head Coach on Chopping Block?

There are many ways to interpret all these rumors floating around Philadelphia. One pointed out by SportsRadio 94WIP’s Jon Ritchie is that the Eagles’ organization may be separated into factions, including “Carson’s crew” and the front office versus the head coach. If they don’t make a serious run at a Lombardi Trophy this year, then it could be curtains for Pederson.

“There are factions within that building and I think the ones we are talking about here are Carson Wentz and his crew, the Philadelphia Eagles, including Howie, and Doug,” Ritchies said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “I keep picturing three groups. It feels like the Eagles and Carson’s side are in cahoots and they are making it known that Doug is responsible for this season. If we don’t make the playoffs. Doug’s head is on the chopping block.”

More on the #Eagles' reporter power struggle from @Jeff_McLane, who joined the @WIPMorningShow earlier this morning. https://t.co/O2y9qL98O7 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 10, 2020

It all goes back to the report of a power struggle between Pederson and the front office. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the head coach didn’t want to fire former offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch but owner Jeffery Lurie and GM Howie Roseman talked him into it.

“It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations,” Pederson said at the end of the season, “because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals.”

Twenty-four hours later, Groh and Walch were both fired and the Eagles reconstructed their entire coaching staff. Interesting, to say the least.

