Ex-Jets LB Thinks Eagles Trade for Bears’ Nick Foles, Social Media Explodes

Bart Scott was kidding but behind every good joke, there is a hint of truth. The Eagles should trade for Nick Foles.

The former Jets linebacker made the comments earlier this week on ESPN’s Get Up! show, way before Philly’s embarrassing 23-23 tie on Sunday. Scott threw out the improbable scenario while discussing Carson Wentz’s problems and how to jump-start the Eagles’ anemic offense. His solution was for a “Philly Special” reunion.

Scott said: “If the Eagles lose this game, they are going to trade for Nick Foles and put the band back together!”

His colleague Mike Greenberg interpreted it to mean they should trade Jalen Hurts for Foles, but that’s not what Scott meant. He was just throwing the idea out there for fun, and for nostalgia purposes. But after watching Foles save the day in Chicago on Sunday, well … it’s not crazy. OK, it is.

If the Eagles drop to 0-3, @bartscott57 is asking the team to trade for Nick Foles 👀 pic.twitter.com/5spv9aFkWL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 25, 2020

The MVP of Super Bowl LII is 100-percent trending again and making Eagles fans cry in their cheese whiz. The Bears benched Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter in Week 3 and watched Foles lead them to three touchdown drives in the final nine minutes en route to a shocking 30-26 come-from-behind victory. He hasn’t been declared the new starter in Chicago but it’s safe to say he’s off the trade market.

“We have a long road ahead, and we’ll look at the film and see how we can continue to improve and focus on the next one,” Foles told reporters, via USA Today. “But I always use the 24-hour rule to deal with any emotions of a game. Win or lose, you have 24 hours to deal with them and then life goes on.”

Eagles Fans, Ex-Teammates Pound Drum for Foles

Eagles fans were well aware of the drama unfolding in Chicago as their own team melted down in Philly. Foles is one of those players that you never forget, kind of like your first real crush.

He always looks good from afar and knows the right thing to say. Heck, there’s a Foles statue outside Lincoln Financial Field. So after the former Eagles quarterback led a 20-point comeback in Week 3, his admirers were out and about on social media. No shame.

Man I have retired from being an eagles fan. Watching Nick Foles comeback really made me cry https://t.co/G98Dvg6mMA — Manny (@Manny___y) September 28, 2020

Eagles should've kept Foles, it's been obvious since 2017 but so many refused to accept it. — Kieran Nissen (@MobiuslyGhostly) September 27, 2020

Eagles tie, Carson Wentz still looks lost. Nick Foles leads Bears to comeback win. Phillies lose, miss playoffs. Jimmy Butler takes Heat to NBA Finals. Quite a Sunday for Philadelphia fans… — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 28, 2020

“But there was just a calm out there that I really felt by him,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said after Foles’ debut in Chicago. “You become a little bit one-dimensional and there were some plays that he did in those last couple drives where he got us in a good situation, and he made a lot of plays happen based off of his experience, and that’s good to have and when you have that, that’s good.”

Most Eagle fans were preoccupied watching Nick Foles drop 5 dimes in one quarter while Wentz was trying to tie the Cincinnati Bengals. — Nick Foles Burner (@bpboote) September 28, 2020

Even Foles’ old teammates in Philly joined in the lovefest.

What does @NickFoles gotta do to make ppl believe in him 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 he wins! Good shit today bro!! — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) September 27, 2020

The NFL needs to create a 6th man of the year award exclusively for Nick Foles!! Came off the bench to bring the Bears from a 26-16 deficit to now lead 30-26! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 27, 2020

NICK FOLES!!!!!!! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 27, 2020

Foles, gone but never forgotten in the City of Brotherly Love.

