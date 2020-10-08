Eagles Get 2 Starters Back, Lose WR Due to Undisclosed Illness

Rodney McLeod is going to be fine. One day after sitting out practice with a hamstring injury, the Eagles’ starting safety told reporters that he was dealing with a “mild hamstring” strain but he is in no danger of missing Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

It’s great news for a Philly team already down a starting safety after Jalen Mills was asked to slide over to cornerback, a transition he’ll likely make for a second straight week with Avonte Maddox (ankle) still out.

Rodney McLeod updates his injury status by saying it's a "mild hamstring" and nothing to worry about. He'll be out there on Sunday versus Pittsburgh. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Steelers — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 8, 2020

The other big name missing from Thursday’s practice was Alshon Jeffery, only this time he wasn’t listed with his ongoing foot injury. No, he was designated out with an illness. That doesn’t mean he has contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, three total Eagles players were limited on Thursday: WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), RT Lane Johnson (ankle), S Rodney McLeod (hamstring). Jackson is the only one to keep an eye on moving forward. He’s a likely game-time decision, per head coach Doug Pederson.

“Honestly, it’s just going to be something we’re going to have to monitor, I think with him,” Pederson said of Jackson. “He’s going to have to monitor it and just making sure that we’re giving him enough rest during the week to prepare for Sunday.”

The other five guys marked limited on Wednesday’s injury report were all full-go, including: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related, rest), S Marcus Epps (rib), G Nate Herbig (groin), C Jason Kelce (hip). The Eagles are (relatively) healthy considering the circumstances.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/VGXOra5wom — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2020

‘Confidence Level High’ in Jackson

Earlier this week, Pederson mentioned that his confidence level was high in Jackson despite him only playing in three games this season — and, basically, just four total since the Eagles brought him back last year.

It hasn’t exactly been the reunion most Eagles fans expected, but the organization remains committed to getting him out on the field.

“My confidence level is high. He knows how to practice; he knows how to play,” Pederson told reporters. “It’s a situation where he’s a speed guy and he has to make sure, and we have to make sure, that we’re giving him the proper amount of rest. He’s got to stay in the weight room, part of it can be in the weight room, part of it is getting treatment and then continuing to just slowly bring him along each week.”

