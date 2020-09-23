Eagles Speedster Suffers Major Injury, Update on Isaac Seumalo

File this under it’s always cloudy in Philadelphia. Jalen Reagor has a new injury and may miss five weeks or more.

The Eagles’ top draft pick reportedly injured the “Ulnar Collateral Ligament” (UCL) in his thumb, an additional ailment for Reagor who suffered a torn labrum in training camp. The team hasn’t yet announced the injury but there’s a good chance the speedy receiver out of Texas Christian could land on IR.

It’s the same injury that sidelined Drew Brees for five weeks in 2019 and estimates have the recovery timetable set at four to six weeks. That would preclude Reagor for short-term IR and its three-week window. He hurt it during the Rams game.

What exactly is the UCL and why is it important? It’s one of the collateral ligaments critical for the stability of the thumb and for pinch and grip activities (read: catching a football), per Andrews Institute, and tearing it leaves very poor dexterity. The injury is treated by wearing a splint or removable cast until motion returns in the thumb, depending on severity. Severe cases can result in arthritis.

#Eagles WR Jalen Reagor has UCL tear in his thumb. Will miss a few weeks. I suffered a complete UCL tear stealing a base headfirst in college baseball tourney. Stayed in, played another game, had surgery, missed rest of season (6 weeks). Football players much tougher than me tho! — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 23, 2020

Reagor, of course, is a tough dude and took it as a challenge to return early from his torn labrum. He came back in 21 days after the initial diagnosis was four to six weeks and suited up in Week 1.

“I just credit the training staff just getting me prepared for Week 1,” Reagor told reporters on Sept. 16. “When I got hurt, they told me initially that I would be out for four weeks. I looked at it as a challenge, like four weeks? Alright, we’ll see.”

Other Eagles Players Missing Practice

In addition to Reagor, three other players missed Wednesday’s practice with an assortment of reasons and injuries. Receiver DeSean Jackson was missing in action due to a planned veteran rest day, marking the second straight week he has taken advantage of that. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was out with an oblique strain and listed day-to-day. And safety Rudy Ford — the special-teams ace — injured his groin and listed week-to-week.

#Eagles’ injury updates for Wed: DeSean Jackson – planned day off

Fletcher Cox – oblique – taking it day by day.

Rudy Ford – groin – week to week.

Reagor – ucl tear in his thumb. Similar injury to Drew Brees, who missed 5 games last season. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 23, 2020

One other note: Alshon Jeffery was never placed on IR so there is an outside chance he could play against Cincinnati. The possession receiver had been targeting a return for Week 3 or Week 4 but he wasn’t practicing on Wednesday. Perhaps the Eagles will update his status later in the week.

If not, that leaves the team with just four healthy receivers in Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and rookie John Hightower. Sixth-rounder Quez Watkins remains out until at least Week 4.

“The game plan decides who goes where and how we want to utilize guys,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters about his receiver rotation. “We have plays designed for everybody. Everybody gets an opportunity.”

Isaac Seumalo Out For ‘Foreseeable Future’

Pederson also provided a grim updated on injured left guard Isaac Seumalo on Wednesday. The Eagles starter will miss “significant” time as he heals with a bum knee. The original timetable had been three weeks after the team placed him on short-term IR. His injury is more serious than first revealed.

“He’s going to miss probably a little more than three weeks,” Pederson said. “His is a little more significant, so I think he’s going to be down for the foreseeable future here.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed G Isaac Seumalo on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/CEFceCOdek — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 22, 2020

Matt Pryor replaced Seumalo at left guard against Los Angeles but Pederson floated out the idea of moving Nate Herbig over to the left side and sliding Jamon Brown or Sua Opeta in at right guard, or maybe inserting rookie Jack Driscoll at either guard spot. The offensive line is about to get (another) adjustment.

“So there are some options there,” Pederson said. “We just got to find the best five and the best fit this week coming out of practice.”

