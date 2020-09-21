Eagles Starting Left Guard to Miss ‘Some Time’ with Knee Injury

The Eagles will be shuffling around their offensive line once again.

The banged-up unit, a surprising strength against the Rams, will be losing starting left guard Isaac Seumalo for “some time” after placing him on short-term IR, per head coach Doug Pederson. Seumalo went down in the second quarter on Sunday with a knee injury and never returned. He’ll miss at least three weeks.

Veteran Matt Pryor took over his spot at left guard and should stay there for Week 3. Seumalo is eligible to return to practice after three weeks and the team will have 21 days to place him back on the active roster. Other options at the guard spot include rookie Jack Driscoll or veteran Jamon Brown.

They've been ruthless on the Eagles game. https://t.co/8okwDMny8q — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 20, 2020

The Eagles held the Rams to just three quarterback hits in their 37-19 loss while keeping Aaron Donald away from Carson Wentz. Zero sacks, none. It was a resilient performance, one week after Wentz was sacked eight times in Washington. Everyone bought into the gameplan.

“This week, we had a great game plan and guys did their jobs and we got better,” center Jason Kelce said. “That’s the whole motto this season. Everybody between the backs, the offensive line, and the quarterback; everybody was doing a much better job this week in pass protection and facilitating a successful situation in the pocket. I think that is just not us, that is everybody.”

Sorry, Seumalo will miss 3 weeks. Eligible to return in after missing 3 games. New rules for 2020. — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 21, 2020

Eagles Continue to Blame Abbreviated Camp

It’s kind of mind-blowing to hear Doug Pederson blame his team’s struggles on the lack of a full training camp. The Eagles were one of 32 teams to endure an abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 protocols. Why is Philly different?

Well, Pederson pointed to a large number of rookies and first-year players on the roster. His argument is that the first few games are basically preseason games as guys continue to get up to speed. Heck, Miles Sanders admitted that his conditioning wasn’t where it needed to be in his first game.

Not sure if Pederson is using this as a way to avoid criticizing players or if he believes it. For what it's worth, Rams had same amount of practice time as Eagles this summer. Their new skill players include 2nd-rd picks at WR, RB, and they traded a starting WR during offseason https://t.co/rOhbZTnqrQ — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 21, 2020

Pederson believes he needed about “2 1/2 to 3 weeks” to get ready for Week 1, especially in regards to timing in the passing game. Carson Wentz just didn’t have enough time to build a good rapport with his new weapons, mainly rookies Jalen Reagor and John Hightower. He’s also been finding it hard to get DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside into the flow. The Eagles ran a lot of 12 Personnel against L.A.

“The timing of our mistakes is really killing us right now,” Wentz said. “But we know once we get those things cleaned up, we have the potential with the pieces we have on offense to be great – to be elite – on offense. We’re excited to get those things fixed and start showing that we are elite.”

