Eagles GM Comments on New Alshon Jeffery Trade Rumors

Alshon Jeffery is in great shape. And possesses incredible energy. He’s not being traded.

Those were the words permeating from the mouth of Eagles GM Howie Roseman after new rumors started circulating about Jeffery’s future. Philadelphia opted to keep the lanky possession receiver on the 53-man roster instead of placing him on injured reserve. Why? Roseman feels Jeffery is on track to return soon. He won’t be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13 but definitely before Week 7.

“We are not actively shopping him, as reported,” Roseman told reporters on Saturday. “But I think for us, you know, let’s get the good player back as soon as possible. I’m not telling you that he’s ready for week one, but we definitely anticipate him being ready before that PUP period.”

The “PUP period” that Roseman referenced means that a player cannot be added to the active roster until after Week 6. Obviously the Eagles feel confident that Jeffery will be back before the seventh game. It jives with increasing reports about the upbeat attitude and positive vibes the one-time “anonymous source” had been criticized for not bringing to the locker room. Not only that, Jeffery remains listed atop the depth chart in a starting role — once fully healthy, of course.

“Alshon has come back with incredible energy,” Roseman said. “He’s in great shape. He’s motivated to win and be part of it.”

Head coach Doug Pederson echoed that sentiment last week but wouldn’t put a timetable on his return.

“I want to make sure he’s obviously 100-percent or 105-percent, if that’s such a thing, before we put him out there,” Pederson said. “He’s working extremely hard. He wants to be out there.”

Eagles Keep 7 Receivers on 53-Man Roster

The Eagles are still working to fill out their practice squad after getting down to 53 players. Roseman admitted there will probably be more moves coming as they start assigning IR designations to injured players and assessing recovery timetables.

For instance, there is still a chance Jeffery or rookie Jalen Reagor could wind up on injured reserve. Put injured safety Will Parks in that same boat. The Eagles were stuck in limbo on Saturday and had to hold those players for 24 hours, according to Roseman. The next roster deadline to watch is Sunday at 4 p.m.

“When we put the 53 together, we also have to keep guys that maybe aren’t going to be ready to play the first couple weeks and we are going to put on IR,” Roseman told reporters. “We have to hold them for 24 hours, so the roster definitely isn’t totally set. We have a couple moves to make in that regard.”

For now, the Eagles have seven receivers on the active roster: Jeffery, Reagor, DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward. Jackson will be the team’s starting Z receiver, with Ward most likely manning the slot and Arcega-Whiteside at the X spot. There is hope Reagor will be back from his torn labrum for Week 2.

“Obviously disappointed for Jalen that he probably doesn’t get an opportunity to play right now,” Roseman said. “But also glad that, it could have been a lot worse and that we’re not talking about anything that won’t get him back on the field here in 2020, and he looks the part.”

