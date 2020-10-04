‘There’s A Reason Why He’s 1’ Says Eagles Coach on Top Playmaker

The Eagles don’t have many No. 1 options on offense these days. Except for that guy wearing the No. 26 jersey.

Miles Sanders was a full participant in Friday’s practice and told reporters he was “100-percent” for Sunday night despite a nagging glute injury. The team’s feature running back was dealing with a hamstring ailment throughout training camp, then complained about his conditioning not being up to snuff following his 2020 debut in Week 2.

Whatever his health or mindset might be these days, Sanders is the ever-vibrating heartbeat of the Eagles’ offense. He’s the only playmaker left and he knows it.

“When you get into this league, it’s a long season so you have to take care of your body even if your body is feeling good,” Sanders told reporters on Friday. “There’s a difference between being injured and being hurt. You do whatever you gotta do to make it to Sunday and give 110-percent. That’s how I look at it.”

The second-year running back out of Penn State confirmed he’ll be on the field on Sunday versus San Francisco. He wants to “get a dub” this week and playing in the league’s prime-time matchup only makes it better. Sanders has seen nearly 80-percent of the offensive snaps since Week 2 while taking full advantage: 38 carries for 190 yards (5.0 yards-per-carry). Is that sustainable?

“I think that’s sustainable. There’s a reason why he’s 1,” Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said. “He has to go out there and we depend on him, he’s our guy, he has to go out there and he has to play, and sometimes it’s going to be like that. If you have a playmaker like Miles, you want him on the field all the time.”

Don’t Forget About the Reserve Running Backs

Staley clearly has an affinity for Sanders, one that causes him to blush every time he talks about him. Still, the Eagles’ assistant head coach went on to talk up backup running backs Corey Clement and Boston Scott. They might be pressed into service this week to spell Sanders, especially if that glute injury starts acting up.

“But also Corey and Boston, those guys know they can be plugged in at any moment,” Staley said. “You have to remember, this is their job, and they know that. So keeping them sharp, keeping them focused on the details and the little things is their job and what they have to do. So when they do get an opportunity, they do get a chance to go in there and make a play, they have to. I love where they are because they are hungry.”

Doug Pederson says "we gotta be careful" with Miles Sanders. He's dealing with a glute and hamstring issue. Hinted they might give Corey Clement and Boston Scott more work, but right now Miles is "feeling good." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 2, 2020

Another guy to keep an eye on is Adrian Killins. The undrafted rookie free agent out of UCF could be seeing his first NFL snaps this week. He got an extended look during training camp due to Sanders’ hamstring injury.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve been impressed from the standpoint of his knowledge and understanding,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Killins early in camp.

Staley Shoots Down Devonta Freeman Rumors

There was a report out there saying the Eagles had hosted Devonta Freeman for a workout following their Week 1 loss. It made sense considering that Philly had basically flirted with the two-time Pro Bowler throughout the offseason. Then, Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and the Giants signed Freeman.

The Eagles will be hosting RB Devonta Freeman for a workout. The veteran RB is officially on their radar. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2020

He was no longer an option. Or maybe he wasn’t on the table in the first place. Staley denied the Eagles ever brought Freeman in for a tryout, although he left the door open for future moves by saying the team is “always looking for talent.”

“We never got to that,” Staley said of Freeman. “We never — and just to that point, remember, we are always looking for talent and we are always looking for anybody out there that can help, no matter what the position, you can bring them in for a workout and see if he can help your team. That’s what this is about.”

